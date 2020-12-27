Liverpool LIV
West Bromwich Albion WBA
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
12
-
Sadio Mané Goal
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Fabinho
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Henderson
- Jones
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané 12'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
4-5-1
- Johnstone
- Gibbs
- O'Shea
- Ajayi
- Furlong
- Diangana
- Gallagher
- Sawyers
- Phillips
- Robinson
- Grant
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
27 Dara O'Shea
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Karlan Grant
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
22 Lee Peltier
Goals 0
|
25 David Button
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Cedric Kipre
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
Match Commentary
|34'
|Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
|33'
|Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|33'
|Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).
Match Stats
LIV
WBA
Possession
84% 16%
Shots (on Goal)
9 (1)
1 (0)
|LIV
|WBA
|2
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|14
|+17
|31
|2
|Everton
|15
|+7
|29
|3
|Leicester City
|15
|+9
|28
|4
|Manchester United
|14
|+7
|27
|5
|Manchester City
|14
|+9
|26
|6
|Aston Villa
|13
|+14
|25
|7
|Chelsea
|15
|+13
|25
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|+11
|25
|9
|Southampton
|15
|+6
|25
|10
|West Ham United
|15
|+2
|22
|11
|Leeds United
|15
|-5
|20
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|14
|-5
|20
|13
|Newcastle United
|14
|-7
|18
|14
|Crystal Palace
|15
|-9
|18
|15
|Arsenal
|15
|-4
|17
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|15
|-6
|13
|17
|Burnley
|14
|-12
|13
|18
|Fulham
|15
|-10
|11
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|14
|-19
|7
|20
|Sheffield United
|15
|-18
|2
Premier League News
Guardiola's Man City becoming solid in all areas
ESPN FC's Craig Burley fully expects Manchester City's run of fine form to continue into 2021.
Cavani's experience paying dividends for Man United
Frank Leboeuf cannot praise Edinson Cavani enough for his professionalism since joining Man United.
Arteta channels 'his inner Solskjaer' with Arsenal's win
Craig Burley feels Arsenal's youngsters rallied together to turn Mikel Arteta's fortunes around.
Burley on underperforming Chelsea players: 'Take them off!'
Craig Burley believes there are a multitude of people at fault for Chelsea's dismal display against Arsenal.
Arsenal end 7-match winless run with Chelsea shock
Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-1 for their first league win since Nov. 1, denying the Blues a chance to go second.
Timo Werner must 'play his way out' of Chelsea troubles
Shaka Hislop believes Timo Werner's self-doubt has become his own worst enemy with his recent struggles.