  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 20
    • Luka Milivojevic Yellow Card
  • 23
    • Harry Kane Goal
  • 38
    • Moussa Sissoko Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
CRY
4-4-2
TOT
4-2-3-1
CRY
4-4-2
  • 31Guaita
  • 3van Aanholt
  • 24Cahill
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 17Clyne
  • 25Eze
  • 18McArthur
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 15Schlupp
  • 11Zaha
  • 20Benteke
No. Name
31 Vicente Guaita
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Gary Cahill
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Cheikhou Kouyaté
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Patrick van Aanholt
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Nathaniel Clyne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 James McArthur
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Luka Milivojevic  20'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Eberechi Eze
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Jeff Schlupp
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Wilfried Zaha
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Christian Benteke
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 3
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
5 James Tomkins
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Jordan Ayew
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Andros Townsend
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Joel Ward
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Michy Batshuayi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Jack Butland
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
44 Jairo Riedewald
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Selhurst Park
  • ,

Match Commentary

60' Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
60' Hand ball by Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur).
58' Foul by Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur).

Match Stats

CRY
TOT

Possession

41% 59%

Shots (on Goal)

10 (3)
8 (4)
CRY TOT
7 Fouls 5
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 3
3 Saves 3
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Tottenham Hotspur 11 +14 24
2 Liverpool 11 +9 24
3 Southampton 12 +7 23
4 Chelsea 12 +13 22
5 Leicester City 11 +6 21
6 West Ham United 12 +5 20
7 Everton 12 +3 20
8 Manchester United 11 +2 20
9 Manchester City 11 +6 19
10 Aston Villa 10 +8 18
11 Newcastle United 11 -2 17
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 -5 17
13 Crystal Palace 11 +1 16
14 Leeds United 12 -5 14
15 Arsenal 11 -4 13
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 11 -3 10
17 Fulham 11 -10 7
18 Burnley 10 -13 6
19 West Bromwich Albion 12 -16 6
20 Sheffield United 12 -16 1