Crystal Palace CRY
Tottenham Hotspur TOT
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
20
-
Luka Milivojevic Yellow Card
-
-
23
-
Harry Kane Goal
-
-
38
-
Moussa Sissoko Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
-
4-4-2
- Guaita
- van Aanholt
- Cahill
- Kouyaté
- Clyne
- Eze
- McArthur
- Milivojevic
- Schlupp
- Zaha
- Benteke
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
24 Gary Cahill
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
4 Luka Milivojevic 20'
Goals 0
|
25 Eberechi Eze
Goals 0
|
15 Jeff Schlupp
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Lloris
- Reguilón
- Dier
- Alderweireld
- Aurier
- Højbjerg
- Sissoko
- Heung-Min
- Ndombele
- Bergwijn
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Moussa Sissoko 38'
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 23'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Selhurst Park
-
,
Match Commentary
|60'
|Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
|60'
|Hand ball by Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur).
|58'
|Foul by Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur).
Match Stats
CRY
TOT
Possession
41% 59%
Shots (on Goal)
10 (3)
8 (4)
|CRY
|TOT
|7
|Fouls
|5
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|3
|Saves
|3
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|11
|+14
|24
|2
|Liverpool
|11
|+9
|24
|3
|Southampton
|12
|+7
|23
|4
|Chelsea
|12
|+13
|22
|5
|Leicester City
|11
|+6
|21
|6
|West Ham United
|12
|+5
|20
|7
|Everton
|12
|+3
|20
|8
|Manchester United
|11
|+2
|20
|9
|Manchester City
|11
|+6
|19
|10
|Aston Villa
|10
|+8
|18
|11
|Newcastle United
|11
|-2
|17
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12
|-5
|17
|13
|Crystal Palace
|11
|+1
|16
|14
|Leeds United
|12
|-5
|14
|15
|Arsenal
|11
|-4
|13
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|11
|-3
|10
|17
|Fulham
|11
|-10
|7
|18
|Burnley
|10
|-13
|6
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|12
|-16
|6
|20
|Sheffield United
|12
|-16
|1
