  • 10
    • Federico Fernández (OG)
Newcastle United Logo Newcastle United NEW Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
NEW
5-4-1
CHE
4-3-3
NEW
5-4-1
  • 26Darlow
  • 15Lewis
  • 2Clark
  • 6Lascelles
  • 18Fernández
  • 19Manquillo
  • 10Saint-Maximin
  • 14Hayden
  • 36Longstaff
  • 23Murphy
  • 9Joelinton
No. Name
26 Karl Darlow
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Jamaal Lascelles
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Ciaran Clark
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Federico Fernández   OG10'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Javier Manquillo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36 Sean Longstaff
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Isaac Hayden
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Allan Saint-Maximin
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Joelinton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
24 Miguel Almirón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Andy Carroll
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Jonjo Shelvey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Mark Gillespie
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Jeff Hendrick
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Fabian Schär
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: St. James' Park
  • ,

Match Commentary

14' Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Manquillo.
11' Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11' Foul by Joelinton (Newcastle United).

Match Stats

NEW
CHE

Possession

20% 80%

Shots (on Goal)

1 (0)
4 (2)
NEW CHE
2 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
2 Corner Kicks 2
2 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Leicester City 8 +9 18
2 Tottenham Hotspur 8 +10 17
3 Liverpool 8 +2 17
4 Southampton 8 +4 16
5 Chelsea 8 +10 15
6 Aston Villa 7 +9 15
7 Everton 8 +2 13
8 Crystal Palace 8 0 13
9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 -1 13
10 Manchester City 7 +1 12
11 Arsenal 8 -1 12
12 West Ham United 8 +4 11
13 Newcastle United 8 -3 11
14 Manchester United 7 -2 10
15 Leeds United 8 -3 10
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 8 -3 6
17 Fulham 8 -8 4
18 West Bromwich Albion 8 -11 3
19 Burnley 7 -9 2
20 Sheffield United 8 -10 1