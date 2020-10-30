Sheffield United SHU
Manchester City MNC
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
28
-
Kyle Walker Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Tap an icon to see more
5-3-2
- Ramsdale
- Lowe
- Stevens
- Egan
- Basham
- Baldock
- Osborn
- Ampadu
- Berge
- Brewster
- McBurnie
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
12 John Egan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Max Lowe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Ethan Ampadu
Goals 0
|
23 Ben Osborn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
10 Billy Sharp
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
14 Oliver Burke
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Laporte
- Dias
- Walker
- Silva
- Rodri
- De Bruyne
- Sterling
- Torres
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
2 Kyle Walker 28'
Goals 1
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
50 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Bramall Lane
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+1'
|First Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Manchester City 1.
|45'
|Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).
|45'
|Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
SHU
MNC
Possession
31% 69%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (0)
10 (5)
|SHU
|MNC
|8
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|3
|4
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|6
|+5
|13
|2
|Liverpool
|6
|+1
|13
|3
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|7
|0
|13
|4
|Aston Villa
|5
|+7
|12
|5
|Leicester City
|6
|+5
|12
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|+8
|11
|7
|Leeds United
|6
|+3
|10
|8
|Southampton
|6
|+1
|10
|9
|Crystal Palace
|7
|-3
|10
|10
|Chelsea
|6
|+4
|9
|11
|Arsenal
|6
|+1
|9
|12
|West Ham United
|6
|+4
|8
|13
|Manchester City
|5
|0
|8
|14
|Newcastle United
|6
|-2
|8
|15
|Manchester United
|5
|-3
|7
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|6
|-2
|5
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|6
|-8
|3
|18
|Burnley
|5
|-6
|1
|19
|Sheffield United
|6
|-6
|1
|20
|Fulham
|6
|-9
|1
