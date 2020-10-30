  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 28
    • Kyle Walker Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
Sheffield United SHU Manchester City MNC
SHU
5-3-2
MNC
4-3-3
SHU
5-3-2
  • 1Ramsdale
  • 13Lowe
  • 3Stevens
  • 12Egan
  • 6Basham
  • 2Baldock
  • 23Osborn
  • 22Ampadu
  • 8Berge
  • 24Brewster
  • 9McBurnie
No. Name
1 Aaron Ramsdale
Saves 4
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 John Egan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Enda Stevens
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Chris Basham
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Max Lowe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 George Baldock
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Ethan Ampadu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Ben Osborn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Sander Berge
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Rhian Brewster
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Oliver McBurnie
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
17 David McGoldrick
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Billy Sharp
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Oliver Norwood
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Jack Robinson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 John Lundstram
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Michael Verrips
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Oliver Burke
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Bramall Lane
  • ,

Match Commentary

45'+1' First Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Manchester City 1.
45' Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).
45' Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

SHU
MNC

Possession

31% 69%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (0)
10 (5)
SHU MNC
8 Fouls 3
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
2 Corner Kicks 3
4 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Everton 6 +5 13
2 Liverpool 6 +1 13
3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 0 13
4 Aston Villa 5 +7 12
5 Leicester City 6 +5 12
6 Tottenham Hotspur 6 +8 11
7 Leeds United 6 +3 10
8 Southampton 6 +1 10
9 Crystal Palace 7 -3 10
10 Chelsea 6 +4 9
11 Arsenal 6 +1 9
12 West Ham United 6 +4 8
13 Manchester City 5 0 8
14 Newcastle United 6 -2 8
15 Manchester United 5 -3 7
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 6 -2 5
17 West Bromwich Albion 6 -8 3
18 Burnley 5 -6 1
19 Sheffield United 6 -6 1
20 Fulham 6 -9 1