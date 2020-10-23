West Ham United WHU
Manchester City MNC
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
18
-
Michail Antonio Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Tap an icon to see more
5-4-1
- Fabianski
- Masuaku
- Cresswell
- Ogbonna
- Balbuena
- Coufal
- Fornals
- Rice
- Soucek
- Bowen
- Antonio
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
|
28 Tomas Soucek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|
30 Michail Antonio 18'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- García
- Dias
- Walker
- Gündogan
- Rodri
- Silva
- Sterling
- Agüero
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
50 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: London Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, West Ham United 1, Manchester City 0.
|45'+2'
|Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kyle Walker with a cross.
|43'
|Attempt blocked. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Match Stats
WHU
MNC
Possession
34% 66%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (1)
5 (1)
|WHU
|MNC
|6
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|5
|+7
|13
|2
|Aston Villa
|5
|+7
|12
|3
|Leeds United
|6
|+3
|10
|4
|Liverpool
|5
|0
|10
|5
|Leicester City
|5
|+4
|9
|6
|Arsenal
|5
|+2
|9
|7
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|5
|-2
|9
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|+7
|8
|9
|Chelsea
|5
|+4
|8
|10
|West Ham United
|5
|+4
|7
|11
|Manchester City
|4
|0
|7
|12
|Southampton
|5
|-1
|7
|13
|Newcastle United
|5
|-2
|7
|14
|Crystal Palace
|5
|-2
|7
|15
|Manchester United
|4
|-3
|6
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|-2
|4
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|5
|-8
|2
|18
|Burnley
|4
|-5
|1
|19
|Sheffield United
|5
|-5
|1
|20
|Fulham
|5
|-8
|1
Premier League News
Leeds end Villa's perfect start behind Bamford hat trick
Three goals from Patrick Bamford guide Leeds United to a 3-0 thrashing of Aston Villa.
Nicol: Leeds' movement is fantastic but not sustainable
Steve Nicol believes Leeds will need to grab as many points as possible before they run out of gas.
Marcotti: Rashford's meals for kids campaign is truly genuine
Gab Marcotti believes people support Marcus Rashord's meals for kids initiative because he devotes his time to the cause.
Ademola Lookman has 'rediscovered' himself at Fulham
Colin Udoh believes Ademola Lookman is the x-factor Fulham need to avoid relegation this season.
Can West Ham's Benrahma surprise Manchester City?
Ed Dove and Colin Udoh debate whether West Ham should deploy Said Benrahma vs. Manchester City.
Lampard expects Chelsea to get better after promising signs
Frank Lampard believes Chelsea are starting to gel as team after a busy summer of new arrivals.