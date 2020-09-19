  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 5
    • Oriol Romeu Yellow Card
  • 32
    • Danny Ings Goal
  • 39
    • Che Adams Yellow Card
  • 44
    • Ryan Bertrand Yellow Card
  • 45+1
    • Tanguy Ndombele Yellow Card
  • 45+2
    • Son Heung-Min Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Giovani Lo Celso|Off: Tanguy Ndombele
  • 47
    • Son Heung-Min Goal
  • 55
    • On: William Smallbone|Off: Oriol Romeu
Southampton Logo Southampton SOUT Tottenham Hotspur TOT Tottenham Hotspur Logo
SOUT
4-4-2
TOT
4-3-3
SOUT
4-4-2
  • 1McCarthy
  • 3Bertrand
  • 35Bednarek
  • 5Stephens
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 12Djenepo
  • 6Romeu
    On: William Smallbone | Off: Oriol Romeu
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 17Armstrong
  • 9Ings
  • 10Adams
No. Name
1 Alex McCarthy
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jack Stephens
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Ryan Bertrand  44'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker-Peters
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Oriol Romeu  5'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
55' 20  William Smallbone
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 James Ward-Prowse
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Moussa Djenepo
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Stuart Armstrong
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Danny Ings  32'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Che Adams  39'
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
44 Fraser Forster
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Shane Long
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Jannik Vestergaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Jake Vokins
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Michael Obafemi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Nathan Tella
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

57' Hand ball by Ryan Bertrand (Southampton).
55' Offside, Southampton. Moussa Djenepo tries a through ball, but Danny Ings is caught offside.
55' Substitution, Southampton. William Smallbone replaces Oriol Romeu.

Match Stats

SOUT
TOT

Possession

54% 46%

Shots (on Goal)

9 (5)
3 (2)
SOUT TOT
13 Fouls 9
3 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 5
2 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 4
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Everton 2 +4 6
2 Arsenal 2 +4 6
3 Crystal Palace 2 +3 6
4 Leicester City 1 +3 3
5 Chelsea 1 +2 3
6 Newcastle United 1 +2 3
7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 +2 3
8 Liverpool 1 +1 3
9 Leeds United 2 0 3
10 Aston Villa 0 0 0
11 Burnley 0 0 0
12 Manchester City 0 0 0
13 Southampton 1 -1 0
14 Tottenham Hotspur 1 -1 0
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 -2 0
16 Manchester United 1 -2 0
17 Sheffield United 1 -2 0
18 West Ham United 2 -3 0
19 Fulham 2 -4 0
20 West Bromwich Albion 2 -6 0