Southampton SOUT
Tottenham Hotspur TOT
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
5
-
Oriol Romeu Yellow Card
-
-
32
-
Danny Ings Goal
-
-
39
-
Che Adams Yellow Card
-
-
44
-
Ryan Bertrand Yellow Card
-
-
45+1
-
Tanguy Ndombele Yellow Card
-
-
45+2
-
Son Heung-Min Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Giovani Lo Celso|Off: Tanguy Ndombele
-
-
47
-
Son Heung-Min Goal
-
-
55
-
On: William Smallbone|Off: Oriol Romeu
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-4-2
- McCarthy
- Bertrand
- Bednarek
- Stephens
- Walker-Peters
- Djenepo
- RomeuOn: William Smallbone | Off: Oriol Romeu
- Ward-Prowse
- Armstrong
- Ings
- Adams
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Ryan Bertrand 44'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Oriol Romeu 5'
Goals 0
55' 20 William Smallbone
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Danny Ings 32'
Goals 1
|
10 Che Adams 39'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Jake Vokins
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Nathan Tella
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Sánchez
- Doherty
- NdombeleOn: Giovani Lo Celso | Off: Tanguy Ndombele
- Winks
- Højbjerg
- Heung-Min
- Kane
- Moura
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Tanguy Ndombele 45'+1'
Goals 0
45' 18 Giovani Lo Celso
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
7 Son Heung-Min 45'+2' 47'
Goals 2
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|57'
|Hand ball by Ryan Bertrand (Southampton).
|55'
|Offside, Southampton. Moussa Djenepo tries a through ball, but Danny Ings is caught offside.
|55'
|Substitution, Southampton. William Smallbone replaces Oriol Romeu.
Match Stats
SOUT
TOT
Possession
54% 46%
Shots (on Goal)
9 (5)
3 (2)
|SOUT
|TOT
|13
|Fouls
|9
|3
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|5
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|4
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|2
|+4
|6
|2
|Arsenal
|2
|+4
|6
|3
|Crystal Palace
|2
|+3
|6
|4
|Leicester City
|1
|+3
|3
|5
|Chelsea
|1
|+2
|3
|6
|Newcastle United
|1
|+2
|3
|7
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1
|+2
|3
|8
|Liverpool
|1
|+1
|3
|9
|Leeds United
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Southampton
|1
|-1
|0
|14
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|-1
|0
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|-2
|0
|16
|Manchester United
|1
|-2
|0
|17
|Sheffield United
|1
|-2
|0
|18
|West Ham United
|2
|-3
|0
|19
|Fulham
|2
|-4
|0
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|2
|-6
|0
Premier League News
Arteta admits Arsenal were 'lucky' to beat West Ham
Mikel Arteta says there is a lot of room for improvement after Arsenal's 2-1 win over West Ham United.
Solskjaer blames short pre-season for Man United's defeat
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man United haven't had enough preparation time for the new season.
Crystal Palace found 'a perfect storm' vs. Man United
Steve Nicol says all Roy Hodgson's tactics and fortune came together perfectly against Manchester United.
Nicol: Draw would have been fair result in Arsenal vs. West Ham
Steve Nicol says Arsenal have found a way to pull off undeserved wins that they've lacked since Arsene Wenger.
Nicol: Everton finally exciting to watch again!
ESPN FC's Steve Nicol says it hasn't been since the 1980's when he was last excited to watch Everton play.
Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back on the hot seat after Palace defeat?
Jan Aage Fjortoft says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's "terrible summer" could lead to his sacking down the line.