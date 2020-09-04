Penalty Shootout
Sydney FC SYD
Melbourne City FC MBC
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Joel King
Goals 0
|
23 Rhyan Grant
Goals 0
|
26 Luke Brattan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Chris Zuvela
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
22 Curtis Good
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Adrián Luna
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Craig Noone
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Moudi Najjar
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|29'
|Attempt saved. Kosta Barbarouses (Sydney FC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rhyan Grant.
|27'
|Paulo Retre (Sydney FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|27'
|Foul by Florin Berenguer (Melbourne City FC).
|SYD
|MBC
|3
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|1
