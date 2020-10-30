Arsenal ARS
Dundalk DUND
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
3-4-2-1
- Rúnarsson
- Kolasinac
- Xhaka
- Mustafi
- Maitland-Niles
- Elneny
- Willock
- Soares
- Nelson
- Pépé
- Nketiah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
44 Karl Hein
Saves 0
3-5-2
- Rogers
- Cleary
- Boyle
- Gartland
- Dummigan
- McEleney
- Shields
- Murray
- Mountney
- Duffy
- Hoban
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
44 Andrew Boyle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Sean Murray
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Nathan Oduwa
Goals 0
|
27 Daniel Kelly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|17'
|Michael Duffy (Dundalk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|17'
|Foul by Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal).
|14'
|Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Andrew Boyle.
Match Stats
ARS
DUND
Possession
54% 46%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (0)
1 (1)
|ARS
|DUND
|4
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|0
UEFA Europa League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Molde
|1
|+1
|3
|2
|Arsenal
|1
|+1
|3
|3
|Dundalk
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Rapid Vienna
|1
|-1
|0
