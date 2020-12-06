Sporting Kansas City SKC
Minnesota United FC MIN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-1-4-1
- Melia
- Dia
- Reid
- Puncec
- Lindsey
- Ilie
- Gerso
- Busio
- Espinoza
- Russell
- Shelton
|No.
|Name
|
29 Tim Melia
Saves 1
|
22 Winston Reid
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Ilie
Goals 0
|
13 Amadou Dia
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Gerso
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
36 Luís Martins
Goals 0
|
19 Erik Hurtado
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Graham Smith
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
17 Gadi Kinda
Goals 0
|
28 Cameron Duke
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- St. Clair
- Gasper
- Dibassy
- Boxall
- Métanire
- Alonso
- Gregus
- Molino
- Reynoso
- Finlay
- Lod
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
77 Chase Gasper
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Robin Lod
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Ethan Finlay
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
16 Kei Kamara
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
4 José Aja
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Children's Mercy Park
-
,
-
Kansas City
Match Commentary
|24'
|Offside, Sporting Kansas City. Ilie Sánchez tries a through ball, but Gerso is caught offside.
|24'
|Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|24'
|Foul by Chase Gasper (Minnesota United FC).
Match Stats
SKC
MIN
Possession
46% 54%
Shots (on Goal)
7 (4)
4 (1)
|SKC
|MIN
|2
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|3
Data is currently unavailable.
MLS News
Walker Zimmerman still aiming for European challenge
Walker Zimmerman discusses his desires to play in Europe, despite a stellar season with Nashville SC.
Unlikely hero sends Sounders to Western Conference final
Shane O'Neill's first MLS goal in six years lifts Seattle to a 1-0 win over Dallas in the Western Conference semis.
Is Greg Vanney a better fit for LA Galaxy or Atlanta United?
Alejandro Moreno ponders Greg Vanney's future as a coach in MLS after his departure from Toronto FC.
Nashville's dream run ends as Columbus reaches conference final
Columbus Crew put an end to Nashville SC's Cinderella playoff run with a 2-0 win in extra time.
Revs stun Orlando to reach Eastern Conference final
The New England Revolution record their first win in Orlando to reach the Eastern Conference final.
Seattle seal semifinals spot with win vs. LAFC
Jordan Morris caps off the 3-1 victory as the reigning champs beat LAFC at CenturyLink Field.