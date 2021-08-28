Manchester City MNC
Borussia Monchengladbach MON
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
12
-
Kevin De Bruyne Goal
-
-
18
-
Ilkay Gündogan Goal
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Manchester City 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Dias
- Stones
- Walker
- Gündogan
- Rodri
- Foden
- De Bruyne
- Mahrez
- Silva
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Kevin De Bruyne 12'
Goals 1
|
8 Ilkay Gündogan 18'
Goals 1
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
50 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Sommer
- Bensebaini
- Elvedi
- Ginter
- Lainer
- Zakaria
- Neuhaus
- Thuram
- Stindl
- Hofmann
- Embolo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
30 Nico Elvedi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Lars Stindl
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
36 Breel Embolo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
17 Oscar Wendt
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Max Grün
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Hannes Wolf
Goals 0
|
15 Louis Beyer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Puskás Aréna
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'
|Second Half begins Manchester City 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.
|45'+1'
|First Half ends, Manchester City 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.
|43'
|Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
MNC
MON
Possession
69% 31%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (4)
4 (3)
|MNC
|MON
|0
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|1
|3
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
