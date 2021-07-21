Penalty Shootout
Sweden SWE
United States USA
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
25
-
Stina Blackstenius Goal - Header
-
-
45
-
On: Julie Ertz|Off: Sam Mewis
-
-
45
-
On: Carli Lloyd|Off: Alex Morgan
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Sweden 1, USA 0.
-
-
54
-
Stina Blackstenius Goal - Volley
-
-
63
-
On: Olivia Schough|Off: Fridolina Rolfö
-
-
64
-
On: Lina Hurtig|Off: Stina Blackstenius
-
-
64
-
On: Megan Rapinoe|Off: Tobin Heath
-
-
72
-
Lina Hurtig Goal - Header
-
-
75
-
On: Madelen Janogy|Off: Sofia Jakobsson
-
-
75
-
On: Hanna Bennison|Off: Filippa Angeldal
-
-
80
-
On: Tierna Davidson|Off: Crystal Dunn
-
-
80
-
On: Kristie Mewis|Off: Rose Lavelle
-
-
88
-
On: Julia Roddar|Off: Jonna Andersson
-
-
FT
-
Second Half ends, Sweden 3, USA 0.
-
4-2-3-1
- Lindahl
- AnderssonOn: Julia Roddar | Off: Jonna Andersson
- Bjorn
- Ilestedt
- Glas
- Seger
- AngeldalOn: Hanna Bennison | Off: Filippa Angeldal
- RolföOn: Olivia Schough | Off: Fridolina Rolfö
- Asllani
- JakobssonOn: Madelen Janogy | Off: Sofia Jakobsson
- BlacksteniusOn: Lina Hurtig | Off: Stina Blackstenius
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 5
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
88' 20 Julia Roddar
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
75' 5 Hanna Bennison
Goals 0
|
11 Stina Blackstenius 25' 54'
Goals 2
64' 8 Lina Hurtig 72'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
63' 15 Olivia Schough
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
75' 7 Madelen Janogy
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Naeher
- DunnOn: Tierna Davidson | Off: Crystal Dunn
- Sauerbrunn
- Dahlkemper
- O'Hara
- MewisOn: Julie Ertz | Off: Sam Mewis
- Horan
- LavelleOn: Kristie Mewis | Off: Rose Lavelle
- Press
- MorganOn: Carli Lloyd | Off: Alex Morgan
- HeathOn: Megan Rapinoe | Off: Tobin Heath
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 6
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
80' 12 Tierna Davidson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 8 Julie Ertz
Goals 0
|
16 Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
80' 6 Kristie Mewis
Goals 0
|
13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
45' 10 Carli Lloyd
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
64' 15 Megan Rapinoe
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Ajinomoto Stadium
-
,
-
Tokyo, Japan
Match Commentary
|-
|Match ends, Sweden 3, USA 0.
|90'+5'
|Second Half ends, Sweden 3, USA 0.
|90'+3'
|Julie Ertz (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
SWE
USA
Possession
48% 52%
Shots (on Goal)
17 (9)
13 (5)
|SWE
|USA
|10
|Fouls
|10
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|4
|9
|Corner Kicks
|3
|5
|Saves
|6
Data is currently unavailable.
Women's Olympic Tournament Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Sweden
|1
|+3
|3
|2
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|3
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|4
|United States
|1
|-3
|0
