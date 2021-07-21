  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 25
    • Stina Blackstenius Goal - Header
  • 45
    • On: Julie Ertz|Off: Sam Mewis
  • 45
    • On: Carli Lloyd|Off: Alex Morgan
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Sweden 1, USA 0.
  • 54
    • Stina Blackstenius Goal - Volley
  • 63
    • On: Olivia Schough|Off: Fridolina Rolfö
  • 64
    • On: Lina Hurtig|Off: Stina Blackstenius
  • 64
    • On: Megan Rapinoe|Off: Tobin Heath
  • 72
    • Lina Hurtig Goal - Header
  • 75
    • On: Madelen Janogy|Off: Sofia Jakobsson
  • 75
    • On: Hanna Bennison|Off: Filippa Angeldal
  • 80
    • On: Tierna Davidson|Off: Crystal Dunn
  • 80
    • On: Kristie Mewis|Off: Rose Lavelle
  • 88
    • On: Julia Roddar|Off: Jonna Andersson
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Sweden 3, USA 0.
Sweden Logo Sweden SWE United States USA United States Logo
SWE
4-2-3-1
USA
4-3-3
SWE
4-2-3-1
  • 1Lindahl
  • 2Andersson
    On: Julia Roddar | Off: Jonna Andersson
  • 14Bjorn
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 4Glas
  • 17Seger
  • 16Angeldal
    On: Hanna Bennison | Off: Filippa Angeldal
  • 18Rolfö
    On: Olivia Schough | Off: Fridolina Rolfö
  • 9Asllani
  • 10Jakobsson
    On: Madelen Janogy | Off: Sofia Jakobsson
  • 11Blackstenius
    On: Lina Hurtig | Off: Stina Blackstenius
No. Name
1 Hedvig Lindahl
Saves 5
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Nathalie Bjorn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Amanda Ilestedt
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Jonna Andersson
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
88' 20  Julia Roddar
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Hanna Glas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Kosovare Asllani
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Caroline Seger
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Filippa Angeldal
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
75' 5  Hanna Bennison
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Stina Blackstenius  25' 54'
Goals 2
  • Shots 5
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
64' 8  Lina Hurtig  72'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Fridolina Rolfö
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
63' 15  Olivia Schough
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Sofia Jakobsson
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
75' 7  Madelen Janogy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
12 Jennifer Falk
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Emma Kullberg
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Ajinomoto Stadium
  • ,
  • Tokyo, Japan

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Sweden 3, USA 0.
90'+5' Second Half ends, Sweden 3, USA 0.
90'+3' Julie Ertz (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

SWE
USA

Possession

48% 52%

Shots (on Goal)

17 (9)
13 (5)
SWE USA
10 Fouls 10
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 4
9 Corner Kicks 3
5 Saves 6
