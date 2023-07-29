- Eugénie Le Sommer (17')
Match Formations
- Peyraud-Magnin16
- Karchaoui7
- Renard3
- Lakrar2
- Périsset22
- Bacha13
- Toletti6
- Geyoro8
- Dali15
- Diani11
- Le Sommer9
Game Information
Brisbane Stadium
6:00 AM, July 29, 2023Coverage: FOX
Brisbane, Australia
- Referees:
- Kate Jacewicz
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
36'
Corner, France. Conceded by Lauren.
33'
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Sakina Karchaoui.
31'
Offside, France. Sakina Karchaoui tries a through ball, but Grace Geyoro is caught offside.
Match Stats
|FRA
|BRA
|7
|Fouls
|3
|2
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|2
FRA
Possession
BRA
53%
47%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (3)
3 (0)
