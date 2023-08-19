- Fridolina Rolfö (30' Pen)
Match Formations
- Musovic1
- Andersson2
- Eriksson6
- Ilestedt13
- Björn14
- Rubensson23
- Angeldal16
- Rolfö18
- Asllani9
- Kaneryd19
- Blackstenius11
Game Information
Brisbane Stadium
4:00 AM, August 19, 2023Coverage: FOX
Brisbane, Australia
- Referees:
- Cheryl Foster
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
37'
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
36'
Delay in match because of an injury Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden).
35'
Attempt blocked. Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fridolina Rolfö.
Match Stats
|SWE
|AUS
|2
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|1
SWE
Possession
AUS
59%
41%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (2)
5 (1)
