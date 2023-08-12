Match Formations
- Arnold18
- Catley7
- Kennedy14
- Hunt15
- Carpenter21
- Foord9
- Cooney-Cross23
- Gorry19
- Raso16
- Fowler11
- van Egmond10
Game Information
Brisbane Stadium
3:00 AM, August 12, 2023Coverage: FOX
Brisbane, Australia
- Referees:
- María Carvajal
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
52'
Corner, France. Conceded by Clare Hunt.
51'
Attempt blocked. Mary Fowler (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
50'
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Élisa de Almeida.
Match Stats
|AUS
|FRA
|3
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|5
|2
|Saves
|1
AUS
Possession
FRA
50%
50%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (2)
9 (2)
Women's World Cup News
Why USWNT's World Cup exit is a 'tough pill to swallow'
Courtney Cronin looks back on the USWNT's early exit from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Australia's 'mature performance' gets them to the quarterfinals
Marissa Lordanic reacts to Australia's 2-0 win over Denmark to advance into the World Cup quarterfinals.