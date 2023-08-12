Match Timeline

England
Colombia
  • KO
  • 10
  • 44

Match Commentary

44'
Goal! England 0, Colombia 1. Leicy Santos (Colombia) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Linda Caicedo.
44'
Attempt blocked. Diana Ospina (Colombia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Catalina Usme.
42'
Offside, Colombia. Manuela Vanegas tries a through ball, but Linda Caicedo is caught offside.

Match Stats

ENGCOL
2Fouls3
0Yellow Cards0
0Red Cards0
1Offsides1
1Corner Kicks0
0Saves2
ENG

Possession

COL
63%
37%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (2)
5 (1)