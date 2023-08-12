- Leicy Santos (44')
Match Formations
- Earps1
- Greenwood5
- Bright6
- Carter16
- Daly9
- Walsh4
- Stanway8
- Bronze2
- Toone10
- Hemp11
- Russo23
Game Information
Stadium Australia
6:30 AM, August 12, 2023Coverage: FOX
Sydney, Australia
- Referees:
- Ekaterina Koroleva
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
44'
Goal! England 0, Colombia 1. Leicy Santos (Colombia) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Linda Caicedo.
44'
Attempt blocked. Diana Ospina (Colombia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Catalina Usme.
42'
Offside, Colombia. Manuela Vanegas tries a through ball, but Linda Caicedo is caught offside.
Match Stats
|ENG
|COL
|2
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|2
ENG
Possession
COL
63%
37%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (2)
5 (1)
