- Honoka Hayashi (87')
- Amanda Ilestedt (32')
- Filippa Angeldal (51' Pen)
Match Formations
- Yamashita1
- Minami3
- Kumagai4
- Takahashi12
- Sugita6
- Hasegawa14
- Nagano10
- Shimizu2
- Miyazawa7
- Tanaka11
- Fujino15
Game Information
Eden Park
3:30 AM, August 11, 2023Coverage: FOX
Auckland, New Zealand
- Referees:
- Esther Staubli
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
90'+1'
Corner, Japan. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.
90'
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
88'
Delay in match because of an injury Zecira Musovic (Sweden).
Match Stats
|JPN
|SWE
|7
|Fouls
|9
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|2
|4
|Saves
|1
JPN
Possession
SWE
49%
51%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (2)
15 (6)
Women's World Cup News
Spain, Vilda show resilience to seal World Cup progress
With a win over Netherlands, Spain are through to the World Cup semifinals for the first time and they had to overcome rumbles on and off the pitch.
France brace for fired-up Brisbane crowd in Australia clash
France are aware of the pressure that a revived Australia side will be under as host nation in their Women's World Cup quarter-final on Saturday, and expect a tough test in front of a packed and partisan crowd at Lang Park.