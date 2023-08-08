- Catalina Usme (51')
Match Formations
- Pérez1
- Guzman15
- Arias3
- Carabali19
- Arias17
- Bedoya Durango5
- Ospina Garcia4
- Caicedo18
- Santos10
- Ramírez9
- Usme11
Game Information
Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
4:00 AM, August 8, 2023Coverage: FS1
Melbourne, Australia
- Referees:
- Kate Jacewicz
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
58'
Foul by Mayra Ramírez (Colombia).
58'
Allyson Swaby (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
Corner, Colombia. Conceded by Chantelle Swaby.
Match Stats
|COL
|JAM
|4
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|5
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|2
COL
Possession
JAM
51%
49%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (3)
4 (1)
