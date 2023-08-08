Match Timeline

France
Morocco
  • KO
  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • HT
  • 57

Match Commentary

64'
Substitution, Morocco. Sarah Kassi replaces Élodie Nakkach.
64'
Substitution, Morocco. Rosella Ayane replaces Anissa Lahmari.
64'
Substitution, France. Vicki Bècho replaces Sandie Toletti.

Match Stats

FRAMAR
4Fouls5
0Yellow Cards1
0Red Cards0
3Offsides1
0Corner Kicks0
0Saves0
FRA

Possession

MAR
76%
24%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (3)
1 (0)