- Kadidiatou Diani (15')
- Kenza Dali (20')
- Eugénie Le Sommer (23')
Match Formations
- Peyraud-Magnin16
- Karchaoui7
- De Almeida5
- Renard3
- Périsset22
- Bacha13
- Toletti6
- Geyoro8
- Dali15
- Le Sommer9
- Diani11
Game Information
Hindmarsh Stadium
7:00 AM, August 8, 2023Coverage: FS1
Adelaide, Australia
- Referees:
- Tori Penso
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
64'
Substitution, Morocco. Sarah Kassi replaces Élodie Nakkach.
64'
Substitution, Morocco. Rosella Ayane replaces Anissa Lahmari.
64'
Substitution, France. Vicki Bècho replaces Sandie Toletti.
Match Stats
|FRA
|MAR
|4
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
FRA
Possession
MAR
76%
24%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (3)
1 (0)
Women's World Cup News
'Confident' France score 6 against Panama to win group
Julien Laurens recaps an evenftul night in Sydney as France score six goals as well as concede three vs. Panama to top group F.
Pia Sundhage: I'm responsible for Brazil's World Cup exit
Brazil mananger Pia Sundhage takes responsibility for her side's World Cup elimination after their draw vs. Jamaica.