- Ingrid Syrstad Engen (15' OG)
- Risa Shimizu (50')
- Guro Reiten (20')
Match Formations
- Yamashita1
- Minami3
- Kumagai4
- Takahashi12
- Endo13
- Nagano10
- Hasegawa14
- Shimizu2
- Fujino15
- Tanaka11
- Miyazawa7
Game Information
Wellington Regional Stadium
4:00 AM, August 5, 2023Coverage: FS1
Wellington, New Zealand
- Referees:
- Edina Alves Batista
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
65'
Attempt missed. Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa.
63'
Substitution, Norway. Frida Maanum replaces Vilde Bøe Risa.
63'
Substitution, Norway. Karina Sævik replaces Emilie Haavi.
Match Stats
|JPN
|NOR
|6
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|5
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
JPN
Possession
NOR
65%
35%
Shots (on Goal)
12 (2)
2 (1)
