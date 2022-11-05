Penalty Shootout
Chelsea CHE
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
27
-
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Yellow Card
-
-
42
-
Bukayo Saka Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Arsenal 0.
-
-
51
-
César Azpilicueta Yellow Card
-
-
60
-
Trevoh Chalobah Yellow Card
-
-
63
-
Gabriel Goal - Volley
-
-
64
-
On: Armando Broja|Off: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
-
-
64
-
On: Conor Gallagher|Off: Kai Havertz
-
-
78
-
On: Kieran Tierney|Off: Oleksandr Zinchenko
-
-
78
-
On: Christian Pulisic|Off: Mason Mount
-
-
78
-
On: Mateo Kovacic|Off: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
-
-
80
-
Ben White Yellow Card
-
-
85
-
Conor Gallagher Yellow Card
-
-
87
-
On: Mohamed Elneny|Off: Martin Ødegaard
-
-
89
-
Raheem Sterling Yellow Card
-
-
90+4
-
On: Rob Holding|Off: Gabriel Martinelli
-
-
FT
-
Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1.
-
4-2-3-1
- Mendy
- Cucurella
- Silva
- Chalobah
- Azpilicueta
- Jorginho
- Loftus-CheekOn: Mateo Kovacic | Off: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
- MountOn: Christian Pulisic | Off: Mason Mount
- HavertzOn: Conor Gallagher | Off: Kai Havertz
- Sterling
- AubameyangOn: Armando Broja | Off: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
14 Trevoh Chalobah 60'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 César Azpilicueta 51'
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
64' 23 Conor Gallagher 85'
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
78' 8 Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
64' 18 Armando Broja
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
78' 10 Christian Pulisic
Goals 0
|
17 Raheem Sterling 89'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
67 Lewis Hall
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Ramsdale
- ZinchenkoOn: Kieran Tierney | Off: Oleksandr Zinchenko
- Gabriel
- Saliba
- White
- Xhaka
- Partey
- ØdegaardOn: Mohamed Elneny | Off: Martin Ødegaard
- MartinelliOn: Rob Holding | Off: Gabriel Martinelli
- Jesus
- Saka
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Gabriel 63'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
78' 3 Kieran Tierney
Goals 0
|
4 Ben White 80'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
87' 25 Mohamed Elneny
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
90'+4' 16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
7 Bukayo Saka 42'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
21 Fabio Vieira
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Matt Turner
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
-
London, England
-
ATTENDANCE: 40,142
-
REFEREE: Michael Oliver
Match Commentary
|-
|Match ends, Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1.
|90'+6'
|Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1.
|90'+5'
|Offside, Chelsea. Thiago Silva tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
Match Stats
CHE
ARS
Possession
44% 56%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (1)
14 (2)
|CHE
|ARS
|20
|Fouls
|13
|5
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|6
|1
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|13
|+20
|34
|2
|Manchester City
|13
|+27
|32
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|+10
|26
|4
|Newcastle United
|13
|+14
|24
|5
|Manchester United
|12
|+1
|23
|6
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|13
|+5
|21
|7
|Chelsea
|13
|+1
|21
|8
|Fulham
|14
|-1
|19
|9
|Liverpool
|12
|+8
|16
|10
|Brentford
|14
|-3
|16
|11
|Crystal Palace
|12
|-3
|16
|12
|Leeds United
|13
|-3
|15
|13
|Leicester City
|14
|-2
|14
|14
|West Ham United
|13
|-2
|14
|15
|Everton
|14
|-3
|14
|16
|AFC Bournemouth
|14
|-17
|13
|17
|Aston Villa
|13
|-9
|12
|18
|Southampton
|13
|-9
|12
|19
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|14
|-14
|10
|20
|Nottingham Forest
|14
|-20
|10
