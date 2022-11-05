  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 27
    • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Yellow Card
  • 42
    • Bukayo Saka Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Arsenal 0.
  • 51
    • César Azpilicueta Yellow Card
  • 60
    • Trevoh Chalobah Yellow Card
  • 63
    • Gabriel Goal - Volley
  • 64
    • On: Armando Broja|Off: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
  • 64
    • On: Conor Gallagher|Off: Kai Havertz
  • 78
    • On: Kieran Tierney|Off: Oleksandr Zinchenko
  • 78
    • On: Christian Pulisic|Off: Mason Mount
  • 78
    • On: Mateo Kovacic|Off: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
  • 80
    • Ben White Yellow Card
  • 85
    • Conor Gallagher Yellow Card
  • 87
    • On: Mohamed Elneny|Off: Martin Ødegaard
  • 89
    • Raheem Sterling Yellow Card
  • 90+4
    • On: Rob Holding|Off: Gabriel Martinelli
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1.
Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
CHE
4-2-3-1
ARS
4-3-3
CHE
4-2-3-1
  • 16Mendy
  • 32Cucurella
  • 6Silva
  • 14Chalobah
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 5Jorginho
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
    On: Mateo Kovacic | Off: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
  • 19Mount
    On: Christian Pulisic | Off: Mason Mount
  • 29Havertz
    On: Conor Gallagher | Off: Kai Havertz
  • 17Sterling
  • 9Aubameyang
    On: Armando Broja | Off: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
No. Name
16 Édouard Mendy
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Thiago Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Trevoh Chalobah  60'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Marc Cucurella
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 César Azpilicueta  51'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
64' 23  Conor Gallagher  85'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
78' 8  Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang  27'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
64' 18  Armando Broja
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
78' 10  Christian Pulisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Raheem Sterling  89'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
20 Denis Zakaria
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Kalidou Koulibaly
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Marcus Bettinelli
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
67 Lewis Hall
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,
  • London, England
  • ATTENDANCE: 40,142
  • REFEREE: Michael Oliver

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1.
90'+6' Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1.
90'+5' Offside, Chelsea. Thiago Silva tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.

Match Stats

CHE
ARS

Possession

44% 56%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (1)
14 (2)
CHE ARS
20 Fouls 13
5 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 0
4 Corner Kicks 6
1 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 13 +20 34
2 Manchester City 13 +27 32
3 Tottenham Hotspur 13 +10 26
4 Newcastle United 13 +14 24
5 Manchester United 12 +1 23
6 Brighton & Hove Albion 13 +5 21
7 Chelsea 13 +1 21
8 Fulham 14 -1 19
9 Liverpool 12 +8 16
10 Brentford 14 -3 16
11 Crystal Palace 12 -3 16
12 Leeds United 13 -3 15
13 Leicester City 14 -2 14
14 West Ham United 13 -2 14
15 Everton 14 -3 14
16 AFC Bournemouth 14 -17 13
17 Aston Villa 13 -9 12
18 Southampton 13 -9 12
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 -14 10
20 Nottingham Forest 14 -20 10