Penalty Shootout
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
17
-
Lewis Dunk Yellow Card
-
-
18
-
Joël Matip Yellow Card
-
-
30
-
Jordan Henderson Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Liverpool 0.
-
-
46
-
Solly March Goal
-
-
53
-
Solly March Goal
-
-
65
-
Trent Alexander-Arnold Yellow Card
-
-
66
-
On: Danny Welbeck|Off: Evan Ferguson
-
-
66
-
On: Joël Veltman|Off: Adam Lallana
-
-
68
-
On: Naby Keita|Off: Fabinho
-
-
69
-
On: Ben Doak|Off: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
-
-
69
-
On: Joe Gomez|Off: Joël Matip
-
-
69
-
On: Harvey Elliott|Off: Jordan Henderson
-
-
81
-
Danny Welbeck Goal
-
-
83
-
On: Jeremy Sarmiento|Off: Alexis Mac Allister
-
-
90
-
On: Tariq Lamptey|Off: Kaoru Mitoma
-
-
90+1
-
On: Adam Webster|Off: Lewis Dunk
-
-
FT
-
End Regular Time
-
- Sánchez
- Estupiñán
- Colwill
- DunkOn: Adam Webster | Off: Lewis Dunk
- Groß
- Mac AllisterOn: Jeremy Sarmiento | Off: Alexis Mac Allister
- Caicedo
- MitomaOn: Tariq Lamptey | Off: Kaoru Mitoma
- LallanaOn: Joël Veltman | Off: Adam Lallana
- March
- FergusonOn: Danny Welbeck | Off: Evan Ferguson
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
5 Lewis Dunk 17'
Goals 0
90'+1' 4 Adam Webster
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Pascal Groß
Goals 0
|
14 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
66' 34 Joël Veltman
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
83' 19 Jeremy Sarmiento
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
66' 18 Danny Welbeck 81'
Goals 1
|
22 Kaoru Mitoma
Goals 0
90' 2 Tariq Lamptey
Goals 0
|
7 Solly March 46' 53'
Goals 2
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
21 Deniz Undav
Goals 0
|
23 Jason Steele
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Konaté
- MatipOn: Joe Gomez | Off: Joël Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Thiago
- FabinhoOn: Naby Keita | Off: Fabinho
- HendersonOn: Harvey Elliott | Off: Jordan Henderson
- Oxlade-ChamberlainOn: Ben Doak | Off: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
- Gakpo
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 5
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip 18'
Goals 0
69' 2 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
66 Trent Alexander-Arnold 65'
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
68' 8 Naby Keita
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
14 Jordan Henderson 30'
Goals 0
69' 19 Harvey Elliott
Goals 0
|
18 Cody Gakpo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
69' 50 Ben Doak
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Amex Stadium
-
,
-
Falmer, England
-
ATTENDANCE: 31,645
-
REFEREE: Darren England
Match Commentary
|-
|Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Liverpool 0.
|90'+4'
|Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Liverpool 0.
|-
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BHA
|LIV
|8
|Fouls
|15
|1
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|4
|Offsides
|2
|7
|Corner Kicks
|1
|2
|Saves
|5
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|17
|+26
|44
|2
|Manchester City
|18
|+28
|39
|3
|Manchester United
|18
|+8
|38
|4
|Newcastle United
|18
|+21
|35
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|+12
|33
|6
|Fulham
|19
|+4
|31
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|18
|+10
|30
|8
|Liverpool
|18
|+9
|28
|9
|Brentford
|18
|+2
|26
|10
|Chelsea
|18
|0
|25
|11
|Aston Villa
|19
|-5
|25
|12
|Crystal Palace
|17
|-8
|22
|13
|Nottingham Forest
|19
|-19
|20
|14
|Leeds United
|18
|-7
|17
|15
|Leicester City
|19
|-7
|17
|16
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|19
|-15
|17
|17
|AFC Bournemouth
|18
|-21
|16
|18
|West Ham United
|19
|-10
|15
|19
|Everton
|19
|-11
|15
|20
|Southampton
|19
|-17
|15
