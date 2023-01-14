  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 17
    • Lewis Dunk Yellow Card
  • 18
    • Joël Matip Yellow Card
  • 30
    • Jordan Henderson Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Liverpool 0.
  • 46
    • Solly March Goal
  • 53
    • Solly March Goal
  • 65
    • Trent Alexander-Arnold Yellow Card
  • 66
    • On: Danny Welbeck|Off: Evan Ferguson
  • 66
    • On: Joël Veltman|Off: Adam Lallana
  • 68
    • On: Naby Keita|Off: Fabinho
  • 69
    • On: Ben Doak|Off: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 69
    • On: Joe Gomez|Off: Joël Matip
  • 69
    • On: Harvey Elliott|Off: Jordan Henderson
  • 81
    • Danny Welbeck Goal
  • 83
    • On: Jeremy Sarmiento|Off: Alexis Mac Allister
  • 90
    • On: Tariq Lamptey|Off: Kaoru Mitoma
  • 90+1
    • On: Adam Webster|Off: Lewis Dunk
  • FT
    • End Regular Time
  • 1Sánchez
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 6Colwill
  • 5Dunk
    On: Adam Webster | Off: Lewis Dunk
  • 13Groß
  • 10Mac Allister
    On: Jeremy Sarmiento | Off: Alexis Mac Allister
  • 25Caicedo
  • 22Mitoma
    On: Tariq Lamptey | Off: Kaoru Mitoma
  • 14Lallana
    On: Joël Veltman | Off: Adam Lallana
  • 7March
  • 28Ferguson
    On: Danny Welbeck | Off: Evan Ferguson
No. Name
1 Robert Sánchez
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Levi Colwill
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Lewis Dunk  17'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
90'+1' 4  Adam Webster
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Pervis Estupiñán
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Pascal Groß
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66' 34  Joël Veltman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Alexis Mac Allister
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
83' 19  Jeremy Sarmiento
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Moisés Caicedo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Evan Ferguson
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66' 18  Danny Welbeck  81'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Kaoru Mitoma
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
90' 2  Tariq Lamptey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Solly March  46' 53'
Goals 2
  • Shots 4
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
29 Jan Paul van Hecke
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Deniz Undav
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Jason Steele
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Billy Gilmour
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Amex Stadium
  • ,
  • Falmer, England
  • ATTENDANCE: 31,645
  • REFEREE: Darren England

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Liverpool 0.
90'+4' Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Liverpool 0.
Match Stats

BHA
LIV

Possession

62% 38%

Shots (on Goal)

16 (9)
6 (2)
BHA LIV
8 Fouls 15
1 Yellow Cards 3
0 Red Cards 0
4 Offsides 2
7 Corner Kicks 1
2 Saves 5
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 17 +26 44
2 Manchester City 18 +28 39
3 Manchester United 18 +8 38
4 Newcastle United 18 +21 35
5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 +12 33
6 Fulham 19 +4 31
7 Brighton & Hove Albion 18 +10 30
8 Liverpool 18 +9 28
9 Brentford 18 +2 26
10 Chelsea 18 0 25
11 Aston Villa 19 -5 25
12 Crystal Palace 17 -8 22
13 Nottingham Forest 19 -19 20
14 Leeds United 18 -7 17
15 Leicester City 19 -7 17
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 -15 17
17 AFC Bournemouth 18 -21 16
18 West Ham United 19 -10 15
19 Everton 19 -11 15
20 Southampton 19 -17 15