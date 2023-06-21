Luciano Acosta scored in his fourth straight match and added an assist, while Santiago Arias and Dominique Badji had a goal apiece as MLS-leading FC Cincinnati posted their league-record 13th straight, all-competitions home win to open a season with Wednesday night's 3-0 triumph over Toronto FC.

Even minus star midfielder Brandon Vazquez and defender Matt Miazga away with the United States' CONCACAF Gold Cup team, Cincinnati (13-1-4, 43 points) had little trouble putting away Toronto (3-6-10, 19 points), and making history in the process.

Arias scored for the first time in MLS play just after the half-hour mark. Acosta's team-leading ninth goal at 54 minutes added insurance, and he aided Badji's score in the 63rd as Cincinnati improved to 13-0-0 at home, including three U.S. Open Cup matches, since losing 3-2 to Chicago there on Oct. 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, Toronto was outshot 7-4 on target chances while its 1-0-3 unbeaten stretch came to an end. Toronto is 0-8-4 on the road in MLS play since a 2-0 win at Charlotte FC on Aug. 27, 2022.

FC Cincinnati celebrates with their fans after a record-setting win over Toronto. USA Today Images

Both teams gained quality looks at the net within the first seven minutes. It was in the 13th minute that Cincinnati nearly struck went Acosta worked his way

into the box, but his cross-leg attempt was saved by Toronto goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh (four saves), who was busy while making his first MLS appearance since 2020 with Sean Johnson also playing for the USMNT.

Meanwhile, Toronto's Federico Bernardeschi got the ball behind the Cincinnati back line in the box in the 28th minute but missed wide. However, Cincinnati opened the scoring less than 10 minutes later. Ranjitsingh made the initial save of Alvas Powell's header off a 35th-minute Cincinnati corner, but Arias was quickly on the spot to convert the rebound.

In the second half, Acosta took advantage of a Ranjitsingh turnover in the box to score for the sixth time during a five-game MLS home goal streak. He then perfectly led a streaking Badji, who broke free and beat Ranjitsingh.

Cincinnati keeper Ramon Celentano was credited with four saves.