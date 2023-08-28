2023 Durand Cup semifinal preview: Two mouthwatering clashes, a possible Kolkata Derby at the end of it

The 2023 Durand Cup knockouts elevated the stakes as eight teams battled it out in the quarterfinals, with NorthEast United, East Bengal FC, FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant coming through.

There were plenty of thrills (and spills) on show as these four teams triumphed in intriguing quarter-final battles to earn their shot at the first piece(s) of silverware in the 2023-24 Indian football season.

Only two games separate each side from the trophy, and the 132nd edition of the Durand Cup has delivered in offering up potentially absorbing semifinals, and a possibly thrilling final - all at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata:

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC - August 29, 4pm

Perhaps the most surprising name amongst the semifinal quartet is that of NorthEast United, especially given their status as perennial minnows in the Indian Super League (ISL). Then again, East Bengal FC have not lived up to their stature in the ISL as well, so it's not all that surprising that NEUFC lead the H2H battle (3 wins, 2 draws, 1 loss). That sole loss came last October, where NorthEast dominated the ball and created the better chances, only to lose 1-3.

Carles Cuadrat wasn't at the helm then, but this might as well be a recipe he is familiar with. 2-1 was the scoreline as East Bengal rode their luck while defeating Gokulam Kerala, their winner coming courtesy of an own-goal from Aminou Bouba. The plan against NEUFC might be much of the same - hold fort and rely on set pieces/wonder goals/luck to win the game.

Jordan Elsey's opening goal in the quarterfinal was pure, unadulterated Cuadrat - a training ground set-piece routine that left Gokulam defenders in a twist. With Mahesh Singh and Borja Herrera on set-piece duty, coupled with NEUFC's new defensive pairing of Gaurav Bora and Michel Zabaco still finding their feet, this could well be an avenue East Bengal can exploit. Of course, with Javi Siverio, Nandhakumar Sekar, Cleiton Silva and Mahesh there's plenty of ammunition to score from open play too.

NorthEast have progressed to the semifinal on the back of three wins and a draw, but all their wins have come against lower-tier opposition. It's still a positive sign for coach Juan Pedro Benali, who has fashioned some cohesion into the way NEUFC progress the ball forward.

Ibson Melo looks quite the handful leading the line, and his prowess at holding the ball up has allowed the likes of Phalguni Singh and Romain Philippoteaux to profit with late runs into the box, as was the case in their quarterfinal win over the Indian Army. Yet, with Saul Crespo protecting the East Bengal backline, NEUFC have their work cut out and might need to vary their style of play.

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - August 31, 4pm

Quite the blockbuster semifinal clash this, as Manolo Marquez (returning from suspension) and Juan Ferrando battle it out in a knockout clash once more. If history is anything to go by, we are set for another attritional 0-0 as both sides cancel each other out but given the sheer quality within the squads of both sides, it would be unfair to make such a prediction.

Doubly so now that Marquez has the quality of FC Goa's personnel to employ. There was always the feeling that he was making the best of limited resources at Hyderabad, but Goa have plenty of quality within their squad. Sandesh Jhingan and Odei Onaindia have settled into a partnership that's mostly been good (although the manner of their concession from a corner against Chennaiyin FC will be concerning).

It's going forward where Goa look quite the threatening side. As mentioned previously, Noah Sadaoui has added a lethality to his game, both from a finishing and creative perspective. Udanta Singh also seems to have an extra second on the ball to deliver some quality crosses, two of which were pivotal in winning the quarterfinal against CFC. With Brandon and Carlos Martinez providing plenty of magic down the middle, Juan Ferrando will have his task cut out in shackling these players.

Still not over THAT goal ������ pic.twitter.com/dz0ddpEqmf - FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) August 28, 2023

That shackling will be all the more complicated if Ferrando goes with the same 3-5-2 formation that he did against Mumbai City, with Manvir Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan as wingbacks and Sahal Abdul Samad and Anirudh Thapa as the 'holding' pivot. It was mirrored in the quarterfinal against Mumbai who played the same formation, but Bagan were far more decisive in their threat down the wings, which led to two of their headed goals. It's unlikely that Jhingan and Odei will be as charitable as the Mumbai defence was, and Bagan might require Hugo Boumous, Jason Cummings and Armando Sadiku to do more down the middle.

There's plenty on the line for Bagan, with a shot at winning the Durand Cup for the first time since 2000 as well as a potential Kolkata derby in the final at stake. Yet, with a partisan home crowd cheering them on, Ferrando's men could thrive in the cauldron of the Salt Lake stadium and put Goa to the test.