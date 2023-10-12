Open Extended Reactions

India will continue their preparations for January's AFC Asian Cup with a trip to Malaysia for the Merdeka tournament, as Igor Stimac looks to put behind the troubles that surrounded the Asian Games with some positive results in a tournament where they've featured 17 times in the past.

Last month, India played at the King's Cup in Thailand, and even though they finished fourth among four teams, there were positives for Stimac to build upon. The 2-2 draw against Iraq was an excellent result against a quality opponent, but the 1-0 loss to Lebanon highlighted a few weak areas. Like not creating enough chances after going a goal down.

Next month, India will be in action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Qatar and Kuwait, so this tournament presents Stimac with his last opportunity to tinker with his squad and experiment ahead of the hugely important matches.

Who are at the Merdeka Tournament 2023?

India were named along with hosts Malaysia, Tajikistan and Palestine, but the latter have pulled out of the tournament, making it a three-team event.

Stimac's side, at 102, are the highest-ranked side in the tournament, with Tajikistan ranked at 110, and Malaysia at 134.

India return to the Merdeka tournament after 22 years, with their last outing in 2001 not proving to be a happy one, as they lost to Malaysia, Thailand and Uzbekistan. They have played 31 times before against Malaysia, more than any other opponent, and they will face the hosts in their first match in what is sure to be a raucous atmosphere at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

"It will be a good match experience for us, as they have been playing well in recent times and have gotten draws against two higher-ranked opponents, China and Syria at home," Stimac said, "I think we can safely say that they are an emotional side who are highly energised by their fans."

"I discussed with my captain Sunil (Chhetri) about the Merdeka, and he told me, 'Boss, I can't wait'. There will be a huge crowd and I expect an exciting game. We want to win and progress to the final, and make sure that our boys leave it all out on the pitch," Stimac added.

India squad

India's squad for the 2023 Merdeka Tournament. ESPN

Talking points

Chhetri is back, after having opted out of the squad for the King's Cup. Chhetri's addition strengthens a squad that gave a good account of itself in Thailand, even though they finished fourth.

But India do have some concerns in terms of injuries with Jeakson Singh being left out of the 23-man squad.

"We have a squad of 23 here in Malaysia, but four of our players - Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Manvir Singh, and Brandon Fernandes - are carrying injuries from their club engagements," Stimac said.

Sahal Abdul Samad and Naorem Mahesh Singh have both had excellent starts to their respective ISL seasons, and will be expected to start the first game, especially if Brandon and Manvir are not fit enough to play.

In defence, Anwar has made his case as Stimac's first choice to partner Sandesh Jhingan, but in his absence, Mehtab Singh is likely to get the nod ahead of Lalchungnunga.

India are well-stocked in the wide areas, despite the absence of Ashique Kuruniyan who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Thailand last month.

Tournament format and schedule

After Palestine's withdrawal, Tajikistan are straight through to the final, while India will face the hosts for the right to face the Tajiks in the final.

October 13, 6:30pm: India v Malaysia.

October 17, 6:30pm: Final, India/Malaysia v Tajikistan.

India's matches will be live on Eurosport and Indian Football Team YouTube channel.