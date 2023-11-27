Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC live: updates, live score and commentary from AFC Cup

Open Extended Reactions

It's Mohun Bagan vs Odisha in the penultimate Group D encounter of the AFC Cup -- with the all Indian clash crucial to deciding the fortunes of either side in the group. Bagan and Odisha occupy second and third spots in the group, on account of Bashundara Kings of Bangladesh defeating both the Indian Super League sides -- thus leading the group on 7 points. Bagan have the same tally, with Odisha on 6 points after defeating Maziya SC, who are last with three points.

Thus, a win could go a long way towards deciding who would compete for top spot in the group and progression. The reverse fixture saw Odisha go down to 10 men at home and consequently lose 0-4, but both Juan Ferrando and Sergio Lobera are expecting a far more competitive fixture this time around.

Bagan are racked with injuries, with Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa and Dimi Petratos ruled out for the game, although the Australian could return at the start of December. This is in addition to the injuries to Anwar Ali and Ashique Kuruniyan. Yet, given how deep his squad is, Ferrando could name quite a competitive team - the likes of Liston Colaco, Armando Sadiku, Hugo Boumous and Jason Cummings still probably enough in attack, while Glan Martins and Deepak Tangri could shore up their midfield and defensive options.

Odisha, meanwhile, will continue to rely on Diego Mauricio, who was on target in their most recent match against Maziya SC - a 3-2 win. The team have had a mixed start to life under Lobera in the ISL - currently fifth in the table - but are more than a match for any team on their day.

They will be keen to avenge their loss to Bagan in the reverse fixture, which was quite competitive when it was 11vs11.

What they said

Juan Ferrando, manager Mohun Bagan Super Giant:

"I know it's a difficult match, but we are confident of winning the match and going to next round. Injuries are part and parcel of football. We have a big squad, and this will give opportunities to other players. I don't like to lose sleep over who's not here. Of course, it's disappointing but it's better to use the energy in preparing the team.

"Past is past, it's history. They won two matches and the atmosphere in the dressing room will be much better than the first game. They press more in the second half, and now look totally different."

Sergio Lobera, manager Odisha FC:

"We are very excited about this. I think they have a very good team, even with injuries and suspensions. Hopefully we can play against them with 11 players. Because in the first game, it was difficult for us in the second half. We competed very well against them with 11 players in the first half. And in the second half with 10 players, it was very difficult for us. I told you before, it's a good opportunity for us to show everyone we are ready for this kind of challenge."

