Fresh from an international break in which Nigeria could only muster a meagre two goals and two points against Zimbabwe and Lesotho, Super Eagles players across Europe's major leagues demonstrated their goalscoring qualities by finding the net this weekend.

Elsewhere, Ghana's Iñaki Williams extended his fine recent form for Athletic Bilbao as he warms up for the Africa Cup of Nations, and while French-Ivorian wunderkind Elye Wahi continues to chase down a Karim Benzema record, doubts persist about the youngster's disciple after yet another red card.

Watching Nigeria's limp displays against Lesotho and Zimbabwe during the international break - tepid draws that heap further pressure on Jose Peseiro - one would be forgiven for thinking that the Super Eagles are short of attacking talent.

They may have been without superstar forward Victor Osimhen for those two 1-1 draws against sides ranked 153 and 125 in the world, but as witnessed across Europe this weekend, there's no shortage of goal-hungry Nigerians across the world's biggest leagues.

On Monday evening, it was Alex Iwobi's turn, as the in-form midfielder broke his Premier League duck for Fulham by opening the scoring in their thrilling 3-2 victory over Wolves.

There's no doubt that Iwobi had begun to find his place at Everton before his transfer in the summer, but being played in a variety of positions - including a wing-back role - he too often struggled to impose himself on Merseyside.

Alex Iwobi's move from Everton to Fulham has proven successful so far, and Nigeria fans will be keeping a close eye on his form.

Reunited with Marco Silva, and now afforded a freer brief, Jay-Jay Okocha's cousin was the game's outstanding individual, having more attempts on goal than any other player on the pitch.

At Craven Cottage, he netted from close range after bursting into the box to meet Antonee Robinson's excellent cross. Earlier, the 27-year-old had combined well with Andreas Pereira to set Raúl Jiménez up for a goalscoring opportunity, and later forced José Sá into a fine save as the hosts sought to extend their lead in the second half.

Also in the Premier League, Michael Olise netted the one of the goals of the weekend for Crystal Palace at Luton Town... and how the Super Eagles would love to be able to call upon him for the Nations Cup.

Picking up the ball at the half-way line, the 21-year-old set off on a mazy 50-metre run down the right flank, beat Amari'i Bell down the outside before once again facing up against the left-sider and sending him off-balance with a quick shimmy. Entering the box, Olise then shaped up to goal and slammed a sumptuous left-footed effort beyond Thomas Kaminski.

Palace were unable to hold on though - with Luton clinching their first home win of the campaign - and with Eberechi Eze now back on the treatment table, the Eagles will need to continue to eke such inspired displays from 21-year-old Olise.

Meanwhile, in France, one of most hotly tipped prospects in Ligue 1 this campaign, 20-year-old Elye Wahi took his tally for the season to four this weekend, when he netted in Lens' 3-0 victory at Clermont Foot... but troubles still persist.

French fans are no strangers to his quality, with the 20-year-old netting 19 for Montpellier last season, before signing for Champions League competitors Lens in a €35 million deal this summer.

He's already netted against Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven in the UCL, but while there have been some glittering displays in Ligue 1 - notably against Strasbourg in late September - the youngster has been struggling to find his feet in the north.

On Saturday he opened the scoring against Clermont in the 11th minute when he met a fine Ruben Aguilar cross to send a looping header over Senegal's Mory Diaw. The goal was Wahi's 34th goal in the top flight, putting him third - behind only Kylian Mbappé (71) and Karim Benzema (35) - as the division's top U-21 goalscorers in the last 40 years.

He won't catch Mbappe, of course, but the prospect of equalling or even surpassing Benzema before his 21st birthday on January 2 remains well within grasp for the attacker, even if he'll be suspended for Lens' meeting with Olympique Lyonnais this weekend.

There's no doubting the forward's athleticism or even his instincts in front of goal, but his maturity remains in question, not least after he was dismissed following an altercation with Ghana's Alidu Seidu, who was also sent off.

Still only 20, Wahi, who described his fellow Ivorian Didier Drogba as his idol, has now been sent off in each of the last three Ligue 1 seasons - the only player who can claim this unwanted accolade.

Will French-Ivorian striker Elye Wahi have his promising career derailed by indiscipline? GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images

Terem Moffi netted his fourth goal of the campaign - the only goal for the visit of Toulouse -- as OGC Nice's remarkable season continues. It was the forward's first strike since he netted a double in the 3-2 victory against Paris Saint-Germain in mid-September, and while Moffi hadn't scored since, Nice haven't conceded either, with their remarkably mean defence seeing them climb to second in Ligue 1.

The Eagles have conceded just four in 13 matches, and haven't been breached in their eight games. If they can marry their defensive resiliency with a goalscoring return for Moffi, then expect Nice's unlikely title charge to continue a little while longer.

Also in France, 20-year-old Emanuel Emegha outshone Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and opened the score for Strasbourg as they held Olympique de Marseille 1-1, while wideman Chidera Ejuke opened his account for Royal Antwerp with an 81st-minute equaliser at St. Truiden.

In Turkey, Paul Onuachu continues to put his miserable spell at Southampton behind him with his latest star turn in the Super Lig. The towering Nigerian hitman made it seven goals in nine top flight outings as he struck in Trabzonspor's 3-3 draw at Sivasspor, with Egypt wideman Trézéguet and Arsenal outcast Nicolas Pépé also on the scoresheet.

Finally, to Spain, where Inaki Williams returned from the international break in fine fettle to extend his recent purple patch. The one-club-man made it six La Liga goals for the season when he capped off a fine counter-attacking move with a left-footed finish from inside the box, having timed his run to meet Oihan Sancet's through-ball to perfection.

The 29-year-old ended his near-year-long-wait for a Ghana goal when he struck a late, late winner to spare the Black Stars' blushes against Madagascar in international qualifiers, finally silencing some of the doubters who have questioned whether he is the man to lead the line for the West Africans at the AFCON.

At times criticised for a lack of cutting edge during his career, Williams hit double figures in the top flight for only the second time last season, and already with six goals in 14, appears on course to surpass that 10-goal return this time around.