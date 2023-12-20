Open Extended Reactions

Mumbai City vs Mohun Bagan is a fixture that continues to leap off the page whenever the Indian Super League fixture list comes about and it is no different in the 2023-24 ISL season. The two teams are always in the mix for trophies and this game at the Mumbai Football Arena will be no different.

Mumbai are three points behind Bagan in fifth place having played an additional game, but both sides are still unbeaten in the league this season, with the latter aiming to go top of the table with a win. Des Buckingham's departure has seen Petr Kratky come in for the home side and begin his tenure with two goalless draws against FC Goa and East Bengal.

Juan Ferrando's side, meanwhile, have shrugged off a disappointing AFC Cup exit to defeat a resurgent NorthEast United 3-1 in their last outing, prior to which they earned a late point against Odisha FC in a 2-2 draw.

The equivalent fixture last season between these two teams finished 2-2, and was comfortably one of the most exciting games in ISL history. However, with injuries plaguing the Bagan squad and Mumbai still adapting to Petr Kratky's new ideas, caution may reign supreme.

Nonetheless, Bagan will be hoping to replicate their 3-1 win over Mumbai in the Durand Cup quarterfinal earlier this season, having not beaten their rivals in their last seven ISL encounters.

What they said:

Petr Kratky, head coach of Mumbai City FC:

We are fully aware of Mohun Bagan Super Giant. They have very good quality players, though they lost some of their important players (due to injury). For us, we analyze where we can expose them and also notice where they are dangerous.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant is one of the top teams. We are excited to play (against them). This is the event we are waiting for. Our way will not change; we will defend properly, but we have to do some work on how we can score more goals and create more goal-scoring opportunities. We will just keep doing what we are doing; just make it better and quicker.

Juan Ferrando, head coach of Mohun Bagan Super Giant:

We'll start the game with the same aim: to get the three points. Last season, we didn't get great results against them. (But) the last game we won against them was in the Durand Cup. So, we have to keep going on the same momentum against them.

I think that they are a very good team. If you watched the last game against East Bengal FC, I think they were deserving of the three points. They almost pushed for a goal for 90 minutes. East Bengal FC defended very well there. But I think Mumbai will be here to go for the three points like us. So it's going to be a good clash.

You can follow minute-by-minute coverage of the match right here:

(Please wait a few seconds for the blog to load. Please click here if it doesn't.)