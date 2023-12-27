Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters Live: updates, live score, commentary from ISL 2023-24

Open Extended Reactions

Three red cards, six goals shipped, two losses. The last two games have been as un-Mohun Bagan as it has come in their short history (in this iteration) as an ISL club. Up against them today, a team playing some of the best football in the league - the Kerala Blasters. Coming on the back of a 2-0 schooling of defending league shield champions Mumbai City, the Blasters are currently second (but only on GD) in the league and looking in fine fettle.

Mohun Bagan news

Where Bagan continue to miss key players due to the injury and suspension, they will be happy to welcome back Hector Yuste and Asish Rai this time. Yuste is a key cog at the back, especially with Brendan Hamill having limped off in the last game, while Rai's energy down the right will be key to battling the non-stop running of the Blasters.

Juan Ferrando's makeshift XI - where Manvir Singh played fullback and Dimi Petratos was deep in central midfield - were ripped apart by a more settled Goa last game and he'll be keen to show he has learnt from that defeat. In front of fans who are already displeased with what they've seen this season - despite them being fourth, with two games in hand over two above them - Ferrando and Bagan will be eager to ensure it's not three losses in three today.

Kerala Blasters news

No Adrian Luna, no problem. Or atleast not over the last couple of games. Luna is the beating heartbeat of the Blasters - the man who sets their tempo on and off the ball, the man who creates and scores most of their goals. Without him, they were expected to struggle but others have stepped up to the crease for Ivan Vukomanovic. Kwame Peprah and Dimitrios Diamantakos have formed a lovely understanding up top, Vibin Mohanan is controlling midfield with underrated ease while Mohammed Aimen and Rahul KP are exciting when on the ball.

The big question is whether they continue on this run, and Ferrando's men will be one of the harder hurdles in front of them. All we can say for sure is that the men in yellow won't stop running for their manager.

