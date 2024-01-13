India vs Australia LIVE at AFC Asian Cup: updates, live score, commentary

Open Extended Reactions

India start their AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign in the hopes of one of the tournament's big upsets. Up against confederation heavyweights Australia, Igor Stimac's men will have their work cut out to trouble last edition's quarterfinalists. Graham Arnold's team come into the tournament in fine form, winning four of their last five matches, with the one loss coming against England (and that too a narrow one, 1-0). India on the other hand have had just one win in their last five, although it was a big one - winning away at Kuwait in their second round of FIFA World Cup qualifying. Their last match was one where they barely got a sniff of the ball, with Qatar utterly dominating them at the Kalinga stadium to come away with a 3-0 win.

Beset with injuries to important players in Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan, Stimac will also be without the twinkle-toed playmaker Sahal Abdul Samad for this opener. With Ali and Jeakson absent especially, Stimac will find it harder to build from the back the way he likes his team to. He will arguably look to compensate with a bit more physicality -- say in the shape of a Deepak Tangri -- but that would compromise the team's ability on the ball.

Australia, on the other hand, should not have a problem with sticking to their plan A: play it out wide and swing crosses in. Mitchell Duke's threat will worry Sandesh Jhingan and Rahul Bheke (most likely) no end -- but even more dangerous would be the danger posed by Harry Souttar on set pieces.

