Aus Open LIVE: Sumit Nagal takes on Shang Juncheng

Sumit Nagal has a shot at history today as he faces China's Shang Juncheng in the Australian Open second round.

A win would make him the first Indian man to reach the third round of a Grand Slam since Leander Paes did at the 1997 US Open. A win today will also potentially set up a third-round clash with #2 seed Carlos Alcaraz in the third round. As you can tell, there's plenty on the line.

Sumit has been in a rich vein of form Down Under, having gone through three rounds of qualifying and a tough first round match-up against world #27 Alexander Bublik without dropping a single set. The win over Bublik was one of the highlights of Sumit's career and also helped him achieve a slice of history: he became the first Indian male tennis player to beat a seeded opponent at a Grand Slam since Ramesh Krishnan defeated Mats Wilander in the second round of the 1989 Australian Open.

Having gotten a couple of days to recover, Sumit now takes on a tricky opponent in China's Juncheng. The 18-year-old is a former World #1 on the junior rankings and has two Grand Slam main draw appearances to his name, including a second round show at the 2023 Australian Open. He comes into today's contest after a gruelling five-setter against Mackenzie McDonald.

