ISL 2023-24: League to resume on January 31; full list of fixtures

The Indian Super League will resume on January 31 with Jamshedpur FC hosting NorthEast United at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the organisers of the ISL, released the second half of the schedule on Thursday. The league will break from March 15 to March 29, which is the international window for India's crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan (21st and 26 of March). The ISL's last league stage game takes place on the 14th of April, after which the playoffs and final will take place.

The matches will kick off at 7:30 PM with the double headers, on Saturdays, starting at 5.00 PM. The league was paused to accommodate India's participation in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in January 2024, with the Kalinga Super Cup taking place during that period (with its final on January 28)

Here's the second half schedule of the ISL:

January 31, 2024: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC at 7:30 PM in Jamshedpur.

February 01, 2024: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa at 7:30 PM in Hyderabad.

February 02, 2024: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC at 7:30 PM in Bhubaneshwar.

February 03, 2024: Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC at 5:00 PM in Delhi.

February 03, 2024: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC at 7:30 PM in Kolkata.

February 04, 2024: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC at 7:30 PM in Mumbai.

February 05, 2024: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC at 7:30 PM in Hyderabad.

February 07, 2024: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC at 7:30 PM in Bengaluru.

February 09, 2024: Odisha FC vs FC Goa at 7:30 PM in Bhubaneshwar.

February 10, 2024: NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC at 5:00 PM in Guwahati.

February 10, 2024: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC at 7:30 PM in Kolkata.

February 11, 2024: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC at 7:30 PM in Jamshedpur.

February 12, 2024: Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC at 7:30 PM in Kochi.

February 13, 2024: East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC at 7:30 PM in Kolkata.

February 14, 2024: FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant at 7:30 PM in Goa.

February 15, 2024: Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC at 7:30 PM in Delhi.

February 16, 2024: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC at 7:30 PM in Chennai.

February 17, 2024: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC at 5:00 PM in Kolkata.

February 17, 2024: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC at 7:30 PM in Hyderabad.

February 18, 2024: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC at 7:30 PM in Mumbai.

February 21, 2024: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC at 7:30 PM in Goa.

February 22, 2024: Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC at 7:30 PM in Jamshedpur.

February 23, 2024: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC at 7:30 PM in Chennai.

February 24, 2024: Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant at 5:00 PM in Bhubaneshwar.

February 24, 2024: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC at 7:30 PM in Bengaluru.

February 25, 2024: Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa at 7:30 PM in Kochi.

February 26, 2024: East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC at 7:30 PM in Kolkata.

February 27, 2024: Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC at 7:30 PM in Hyderabad.

February 28, 2024: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa at 7:30 PM in Mumbai.

February 29, 2024: Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC at 7:30 PM in Bhubaneshwar.

March 01, 2024: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC at 7:30 PM in Kolkata.

March 02, 2024: Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC at 5:00 PM in Delhi.

March 02, 2024: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC at 7:30 PM in Bengaluru.

March 03, 2024: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC at 7:30 PM in Chennai.

March 04, 2024: Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC at 7:30 PM in Hyderabad.

March 06, 2024: FC Goa vs East Bengal FC at 7:30 PM in Goa.

March 07, 2024: NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC at 7:30 PM in Guwahati.

March 08, 2024: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC at 7:30 PM in Jamshedpur.

March 09, 2024: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC at 7:30 PM in Chennai.

March 10, 2024: East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant at 7:30 PM in Kolkata.

March 11, 2024: Punjab FC vs FC Goa at 5:00 PM in Delhi.

March 12, 2024: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC at 7:30 PM in Mumbai.

March 13, 2024: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant at 7:30 PM in Kochi.

March 14, 2024: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC at 7:30 PM in Goa.

March 30, 2024: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC at 5:00 PM in Bengaluru.

March 30, 2024: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC at 7:30 PM in Jamshedpur.

March 31, 2024: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC at 7:30 PM in Kolkata.

April 01, 2024: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC at 7:30 PM in Hyderabad.

April 02, 2024: Odisha FC vs Punjab FC at 7:30 PM in Bhubaneshwar.

April 03, 2024: Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC at 7:30 PM in Kochi.

April 04, 2024: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC at 7:30 PM in Chennai.

April 05, 2024: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC at 7:30 PM in Goa.

April 06, 2024: Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant at 5:00 PM in Delhi.

April 06, 2024: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC at 7:30 PM in Guwahati.

April 07, 2024: East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC at 7:30 PM in Kolkata.

April 08, 2024: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC at 7:30 PM in Mumbai.

April 09, 2024: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa at 5:00 PM in Jamshedpur.

April 09, 2024: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC at 7:30 PM in Chennai.

April 10, 2024: Punjab FC vs East Bengal FC at 7:30 PM in Delhi.

April 11, 2024: Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant at 7:30 PM in Bengaluru.

April 12, 2024: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC at 7:30 PM in Hyderabad.

April 13, 2024: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC at 5:00 PM in Guwahati.

April 13, 2024: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC at 7:30 PM in Kolkata.

April 14, 2024: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC at 7:30 PM in Goa.