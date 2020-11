Tiger Woods discusses what makes this year's Masters Tournament unique and says he's excited for the opportunity to defend his title. (0:37)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- For 19 months, Tiger Woods has been the reigning Masters champion. Now, finally, it's time to defend his green jacket.

We rounded up our experts to see who they think will win this first fall Masters. (Hint: Nobody thinks Woods is walking off the property with a sixth coat). But our cast followed the theme of 2020, in which both majors that were played -- the PGA Championship (Collin Morikawa) and the U.S. Open (Bryson DeChambeau) -- saw first-time winners.