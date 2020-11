Wright Thompson describes how the Masters will offer many of the same feelings, even though it will be a very different tournament in 2020. (2:15)

The wait ends. Nineteen months after the most recent Masters, the best in the world are ready to tee it up again at Augusta National -- in the fall for the first time. The place looks different. It sounds quieter. But will it play different? If so, does it give anyone (looking at you, Bryson DeChambeau) an advantage? And what about the defending champion, some guy named Tiger Woods?

We go through all the big questions leading into a very different Masters: