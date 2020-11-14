Who, if anyone, can catch Dustin Johnson, and other big final-round Masters questions

Dustin Johnson has a putt for eagle at 15 that comes up just short, but he follows up with a tap-in for birdie. (0:22)

The attention when this first-ever fall Masters began fell on Tiger Woods, who was trying to defend a title won 19 months ago at Augusta National. It also found its way to Bryson DeChambeau, who came in the year's final major with a plan to try to overpower the place. And, of course, there some notice paid Rory McIlroy who came to this patrons-less event in search the last piece of the career grand slam.

Well, all eyes are on now on Dustin Johnson, who will start Sunday's final round with a four-stroke lead, with the all-time Masters scoring record in sight and his first green jacket within reach.