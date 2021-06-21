America's Caddie grades the U.S. Open

Michael Collins and Bob Harig react to Jon Rahm winning the U.S. Open while Bryson DeChambeau fell apart down the stretch. (1:33)

Rahm comes through with two clutch putts to win U.S. Open (1:33)

SAN DIEGO -- To think that at one point on Sunday at the U.S. Open five guys were tied for the lead with a chance to win ... isn't this exactly what we're hoping for at our country's national championship? With that, it's time to hand out some grades:

Jon Rahm

Grade: A+

After rolling in a huge birdie putt at 17, I was standing behind the green with Kelly Rahm. She looks at me and says, "OMG, I feel like I'm going to throw up!"

I tried to calm her down.

"Don't stress, your man is playing great," I said. "And even if he doesn't make birdie here, he loves this place and is in total control. It's all going to all work out fine."

"Thanks," she said, trying to stay calm.

Hey Kelly, I told you.

Did I mention your husband is now also the No. 1-ranked player in the world? Now that was an extra-special first Happy Father's Day!

Louis Oosthuizen

Grade: B+

Losing stunks, but if the last major you've won was in 2010, then finishing second at the U.S. Open ain't bad. Louis made one bad swing on the 71st hole - when he hit his driver left -- that probably cost him a chance at a playoff. I don't know how he was on the inside, but on the outside he looked how any of us would hope to look if we were in that position -- like we've been there before.