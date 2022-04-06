Answering all the big Tiger and non-Tiger questions at the 2022 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Barring a last-minute change of plans, Tiger Woods is playing in this Masters. The announcement, which came during his Tuesday news conference, sent a jolt through the place long before passing thunderstorms offered up more electricity.

It's not like the Masters needs more buzz, but Woods' participation gives it some. But there are also 90 other players vying for a green jacket. On the eve of the 86th playing of the year's first major at Augusta National, we gathered our experts to dive into the big questions -- about Tiger Woods and not.

What is a successful week for Tiger Woods?