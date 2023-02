The 2023 PGA Tour continues with the WM Phoenix Open, which begins Thursday. The tournament will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona, after three straight PGA events in California. The WM Phoenix Open will be played at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course, a par-71 course. The purse is $20 million, more than double the amount of last year's prize money because the WM Phoenix Open is now an elevated event on the PGA Tour.

ESPN + Continue reading this article and more from top writers, for only $9.99/mo. Continue Reading Already an ESPN+ subscriber? Log in here.