    WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

    July 25 - 28, 2019
    TPC Southwind - Memphis, TN
    Par70Yards7237
    Purse$10,250,000Defending ChampionJustin Thomas
    • 92F
    • Precipitation: -
      Wind: SW 9 mph
      Gusts: 9 mph
    Round 4 - In Progress
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    11Brooks Koepka-15-414686764--199
    28Webb Simpson-13-617696668--203
    T31Marc Leishman-12-215696963--201
    T32Rory McIlroy-12E14696762--198
    55Tommy Fleetwood-11-416687065--203
    T64Bubba Watson-10-317657068--203
    T62Jon Rahm-10-115627168--201
    T81Ian Poulter-9-116666967--202
    T85Matthew Fitzpatrick-9+114676469--200
    103Billy Horschel-8E16676669--202
    T114Justin Rose-7-2F67687068273
    T111Justin Thomas-7E17686966--203
    T1317Rafael Cabrera Bello-6-4F70716766274
    T1313Aaron Rai-6-3F72696667274
    T135Patrick Cantlay-6-2F65687368274
    T135Cameron Smith-6-2F65687368274
    T135Jordan Spieth-6-2F70706668274
    T135Patrick Reed-6-2F73666768274
    T197Nate Lashley-5-2F66707168275
    T1911Louis Oosthuizen-5-3F73696667275
    T197Dustin Johnson-5-2F69696968275
    T194Li Haotong-5EF69696770275
    T1915Alexander Noren-5+415666966--201
    T2413Andrew Putnam-4-3F66717267276
    T246Adam Long-4-2F71706768276
    T242Matthew Wolff-4-1F72706569276
    T2718Brandt Snedeker-3-4F69736966277
    T2714Paul Casey-3-3F70716967277
    T2714Kevin Kisner-3-3F77676667277
    T2710Jim Furyk-3-2F74657068277
    T2710Tony Finau-3-2F70716868277
    T273Henrik Stenson-3-1F69677269277
    T273Xander Schauffele-3-1F69706969277
    T273Corey Conners-3-1F67717069277
    T279Chez Reavie-3+1F68706871277
    T2712Shugo Imahira-3+2F65697172277
    T2713Matt Wallace-3+3F70696573277
    T2720Thorbjorn Olesen-3+516667165--202
    3912Keith Mitchell-2-6F73707164278
    T408Adam Scott-1-3F70687467279
    T401Sergio Garcia-1-1F69717069279
    T403Jason Day-1EF72696870279
    T432Matt KucharE-1F70707169280
    T4313Hideki MatsuyamaE+2F65717272280
    T4325Kevin NaE+4F70667074280
    T4325Tyrrell HattonE+4F66716974280
    T4325Justin HardingE+4F72706474280
    T482Bryson DeChambeau+1-2F67747268281
    T48-C.T. Pan+1-1F72707069281
    T483Danny Willett+1EF69727070281
    T517Philip Eriksson+4-3F73727267284
    T513Lucas Bjerregaard+4-1F69747269284
    T5110Eddie Pepperell+4+4F70746674284
    54-J.B. Holmes+5EF76716870285
    T551Kodai Ichihara+6EF71707570286
    T554Gary Woodland+6+2F73717072286
    576Phil Mickelson+8+4F68737374288
    T583Mikumu Horikawa+10+2F75776672290
    T582Poom Saksansin+10+4F68737574290
    602Sung Kang+11+4F69757374291
    T611Max Homa+12-2F74737768292
    T613Keegan Bradley+12+5F74786575292
    63-Kevin Tway+17EF76777470297

