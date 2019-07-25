WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

WGC-FedEx St. Jude InvitationalJuly 25 - 28, 2019
TPC Southwind - Memphis, TN
Par70Yards7237
Purse$10,250,000Defending ChampionJustin Thomas
- 92F
- Precipitation: -Wind: SW 9 mphGusts: 9 mph
How dominant was Shane Lowry? His victory at Royal Portrush, his first in a major, marks only the third time in the past 40 years someone his has won The Open by six shots or more. Tiger Woods did it in 2000 and Louis Oosthuizen did it in 2010.
Rickie Fowler didn't know until after his round that his opening tee shot bounced off a marshal and went out of his bounds. His agent informed him after 18. "Yeah, that sucks," Fowler said. "It's probably a good thing I didn't know or I would have been more [upset]."
Even though Shane Lowry has one more hole to play, the engraver has begun the work of putting his name on the Claret Jug.