    U.S. Open

    June 13 - 16, 2019
    Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, CA
    Par72Yards6816
    Purse$12,500,000Defending ChampionBrooks Koepka
    • 55F
    • Precipitation: -
      Wind: N 6 mph
      Gusts: 7 mph
    LeaderboardCourse Stats
    Round 2 - In Progress
    Auto Update:On
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    T17Chesson Hadley-6-3568------68
    T1-Justin Rose-6E265------65
    T31Rickie Fowler-5-4:47 PM66------66
    T31Xander Schauffele-5-5:09 PM66------66
    T31Louis Oosthuizen-5-5:20 PM66------66
    T64Aaron Wise-4+1866------66
    T6-Scott Piercy-4-3:41 PM67------67
    T8-Chez Reavie-3E668------68
    T88Matt Kuchar-3-1369------69
    T8-Sepp Straka-3-3:30 PM68------68
    T8-Emiliano Grillo-3-3:52 PM68------68
    T8-Rory McIlroy-3-4:36 PM68------68
    T8-Gary Woodland-3-4:58 PM68------68
    T1426Collin Morikawa-2-2871------71
    T146Henrik Stenson-2+1468------68
    T146Francesco Molinari-2+1468------68
    T142Brooks Koepka-2E469------69
    T1414Tiger Woods-2-1370------70
    T1414Byeong-Hun An-2-1270------70
    T142Matthew Fitzpatrick-2E269------69
    T142Adri Arnaus-2-3:52 PM69------69
    T142Jon Rahm-2-4:36 PM69------69
    T142Marc Leishman-2-4:36 PM69------69
    T142Martin Kaymer-2-4:36 PM69------69
    T142Bryson DeChambeau-2-4:47 PM69------69
    T142Graeme McDowell-2-4:58 PM69------69
    T142Sergio Garcia-2-5:09 PM69------69
    T142Hideki Matsuyama-2-5:09 PM69------69
    T2923Nate Lashley-1+3967------67
    T2911Chip McDaniel-1-1771------71
    T291Paul Casey-1E470------70
    T2913Viktor Hovland (a)-1+1469------69
    T2929Jordan Spieth-1-2272------72
    T291Carlos Ortiz-1-3:30 PM70------70
    T291Jovan Rebula (a)-1-4:14 PM70------70
    T291Jason Dufner-1-4:14 PM70------70
    T291Zach Johnson-1-4:36 PM70------70
    T291Jason Day-1-4:47 PM70------70
    T291Tyrrell Hatton-1-4:58 PM70------70
    T291Matt Wallace-1-5:09 PM70------70
    T411Michael Thorbjornsen (a)EE571------71
    T411Luis GagneE-3:30 PM71------71
    T411Bernd WiesbergerE-3:41 PM71------71
    T411Erik van RooyenE-3:41 PM71------71
    T411Tom HogeE-3:52 PM71------71
    T411Thorbjorn OlesenE-3:52 PM71------71
    T411Danny WillettE-4:25 PM71------71
    T411Kyle StanleyE-4:25 PM71------71
    T411Li HaotongE-4:25 PM71------71
    T411Dustin JohnsonE-4:58 PM71------71
    T411Tommy FleetwoodE-5:09 PM71------71
    T411Cameron SmithE-5:09 PM71------71
    T411Patrick ReedE-5:20 PM71------71
    T411Brandon Wu (a)E-5:20 PM71------71
    T411Harris EnglishE-5:31 PM71------71
    T562Charlie Danielson+1E672------72
    T5621Jim Furyk+1-1473------73
    T5628Adam Scott+1+2370------70
    T562Aaron Baddeley+1E272------72
    T562Chandler Eaton (a)+1E172------72
    T562Sam Saunders+1-3:30 PM72------72
    T562Scottie Scheffler+1-4:03 PM72------72
    T562Brendon Todd+1-4:14 PM72------72
    T562Luke Donald+1-4:14 PM72------72
    T562J.B. Holmes+1-4:25 PM72------72
    T562Phil Mickelson+1-4:58 PM72------72
    T562Jhonattan Vegas+1-5:20 PM72------72
    T562Richard H. Lee+1-5:31 PM72------72
    T562Justin Walters+1-5:31 PM72------72
    T562Andy Pope+1-5:42 PM72------72
    Projected Cut +1
    T716Lee Slattery+2E973------73
    T7113Rory Sabbatini+2+1872------72
    T7113Charles Howell III+2+1672------72
    T7127Luke List+2-1374------74
    T7127Webb Simpson+2-1374------74
    T7127Tony Finau+2-1374------74
    T716Andrew Putnam+2E273------73
    T716Daniel Berger+2E173------73
    T716Matthieu Pavon+2E173------73
    T716Marcus Fraser+2-3:30 PM73------73
    T716Billy Hurley III+2-4:03 PM73------73
    T716Billy Horschel+2-4:25 PM73------73
    T716Justin Thomas+2-4:47 PM73------73
    T716Kevin Kisner+2-4:47 PM73------73
    T716Rob Oppenheim+2-5:31 PM73------73
    T716Ryan Sullivan+2-5:42 PM73------73
    T716Nick Hardy+2-5:42 PM73------73
    T8828Renato Paratore+3-1975------75
    T8810Marcus Kinhult+3E874------74
    T8811Joseph Bramlett+3+1673------73
    T8830David Toms+3+2572------72
    T8830Kevin Na+3+2572------72
    T8810Stewart Hagestad (a)+3E574------74
    T8811Patrick Cantlay+3+1473------73
    T8844Keith Mitchell+3-2476------76
    T8811Ian Poulter+3+1373------73
    T8811Justin Harding+3+1273------73
    T8828Ollie Schniederjans+3-1175------75
    T8811Mikumu Horikawa+3+1173------73
    T8810Matt Jones+3E174------74
    T8811Callum Tarren+3+1173------73
    T8810Spencer Tibbits (a)+3-11:57 AM74------74
    T8810Chun An Yu (a)+3-3:41 PM74------74
    T8810Ryan Fox+3-3:52 PM74------74
    T8810Nick Taylor+3-4:03 PM74------74
    T8810Matt Parziale (a)+3-4:03 PM74------74
    T8810Mike Weir+3-4:14 PM74------74
    T8810Abraham Ancer+3-5:20 PM74------74
    T8810Matt Naumec+3-5:42 PM74------74
    T8810Andreas Halvorsen+3-5:42 PM74------74
    T11171Brian Stuard+4+4871------71
    T11113Cody Gribble+4+1774------74
    T1115Luke Guthrie+4E675------75
    T11134Keegan Bradley+4+2573------73
    T11183Rafael Cabrera Bello+4+5570------70
    T1115Brandt Snedeker+4E475------75
    T11113Branden Grace+4E475------75
    T1115Kiradech Aphibarnrat+4E475------75
    T1115Shugo Imahira+4E475------75
    T1115Jimmy Walker+4E375------75
    T11113Anirban Lahiri+4+1174------74
    T1115Alex Prugh+4E175------75
    T1115Brian Davis+4-4:03 PM75------75
    T1115Bubba Watson+4-4:25 PM75------75
    T1115Ernie Els+4-4:36 PM75------75
    T1115Shane Lowry+4-4:58 PM75------75
    T12711Sam Horsfield+5+1875------75
    T12750Lucas Glover+5+3473------73
    T1275Daniel Hillier (a)+5E176------76
    T1275Julian Etulain+5-3:30 PM76------76
    T1275Dean Burmester+5-3:41 PM76------76
    T1275Kyoung-Hoon Lee+5-3:41 PM76------76
    T1275Clement Sordet+5-3:52 PM76------76
    T1275Kevin O'Connell (a)+5-4:03 PM76------76
    T1275Si Woo Kim+5-4:47 PM76------76
    T13620Alexander Noren+6+2675------75
    T13678Austin Eckroat (a)+6+5672------72
    T1365Hayden Shieh+6-11:57 AM77------77
    T1365Connor Arendell+6-11:57 AM77------77
    T1365Brett Drewitt+6-11:57 AM77------77
    T1365Guillermo Pereira+6-11:57 AM77------77
    T1365Chan Kim+6-5:31 PM77------77
    T1433Roberto Castro+7E878------78
    T14327Joel Dahmen+7+3875------75
    T1433Rhys Enoch+7-5:31 PM78------78
    14614Thomas Pieters+8+3576------76
    T14731Cameron Young (a)+9+5875------75
    T1472Lucas Bjerregaard+9E480------80
    T1472Patton Kizzire+9-4:14 PM80------80
    T1472C.T. Pan+9-5:20 PM80------80
    T1472Noah Norton (a)+9-5:42 PM80------80
    T1524Merrick Bremner+10+2779------79
    T1523Kodai Ichihara+10+1180------80
    T154-Devon Bling (a)+12+1282------82
    T1541Zac Blair+12E183------83
    T1541Eric Dietrich+12-11:57 AM83------83

