U.S. OpenJune 13 - 16, 2019
Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, CA
Par72Yards6816
Purse$12,500,000Defending ChampionBrooks Koepka
- 55F
- Precipitation: -Wind: N 6 mphGusts: 7 mph
Tiger plays a smart 12th hole. He doesn't try to mess with the pin, tucked behind the bunker on the par 3. Hits it safely below the hole, two putts, moves on about his business.
Jordan Spieth isn't grumbling today. He has opened his second round with birdies at No. 10 and No. 11. All smiles so far after an annoyed opening round on Thursday at Pebble.
After a missed chance at No. 10, Tiger charges one in from 10 feet for birdie on the 11th. More interesting is how it happened: He spun his approach from the intermediate rough. Why does that matter? It means Pebble Beach is soft again and scores could get low.