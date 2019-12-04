1st Round Hole Locations! Hero World Challenge... Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|T1
|Gary Woodland
|-3
|-3
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T1
|Rickie Fowler
|-3
|-3
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T3
|Webb Simpson
|-2
|-2
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T3
|Patrick Reed
|-2
|-2
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T5
|Jon Rahm
|-1
|-1
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T5
|Bubba Watson
|-1
|-1
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T5
|Kevin Kisner
|-1
|-1
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T5
|Justin Thomas
|-1
|-1
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T5
|Tony Finau
|-1
|-1
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T5
|Matt Kuchar
|-1
|-1
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T5
|Chez Reavie
|-1
|-1
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T5
|Henrik Stenson
|-1
|-1
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|13
|Tiger Woods
|E
|E
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T14
|Justin Rose
|+1
|+1
|10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T14
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+1
|+1
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T14
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1
|+1
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T14
|Jordan Spieth
|+1
|+1
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|18
|Xander Schauffele
|+2
|+2
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
1st Round Hole Locations! Hero World Challenge... Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas
No question that Kevin Kisner won the "Most Fun Pro-am Group" of the 18 guys playing the Hero World Challenge.
President's Cup Jordan's?!?! Yes they are BUT the U.S. team won't be wearing them.