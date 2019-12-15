    Sentry Tournament of Champions

    January 2 - 5, 2020
    Plantation Course - Kapalua, HI
    Par73Yards7596
    Purse$6,700,000Defending ChampionXander Schauffele
    80F
    Precipitation:25%
    Wind:N 9 mph
    Gusts:12 mph
    Round 1 - In Progress
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    1Lanto Griffin-3-310----------
    2Joaquin Niemann-2-26----------
    T3Jim Herman-1-19----------
    T3Sebastian Munoz-1-18----------
    T3Cameron Champ-1-15----------
    T3Max Homa-1-15----------
    T3Patrick Cantlay-1-12----------
    T8Tyler DuncanEE9----------
    T8Matthew WolffEE7----------
    T8Adam LongEE7----------
    T8Nate LashleyEE4----------
    T8Ryan PalmerEE3----------
    T8Dustin JohnsonEE3----------
    T8Corey ConnersEE2----------
    T8Matt KucharEE1----------
    T8Rickie FowlerEE1----------
    T17Brendon Todd+1+110----------
    T17Graeme McDowell+1+16----------
    T17Dylan Frittelli+1+15----------
    T17J.B. Holmes+1+14----------
    T17Sung Kang+1+13----------
    T17J.T. Poston+1+13----------
    T23Martin Trainer+2+28----------
    T23Collin Morikawa+2+24----------
    T23Keith Mitchell+2+24----------
    26Kevin Na+3+35----------
    -Gary WoodlandE-5:10 PM----------
    -Jon RahmE-5:10 PM----------
    -Patrick ReedE-5:20 PM----------
    -Kevin KisnerE-5:20 PM----------
    -Chez ReavieE-5:30 PM----------
    -Paul CaseyE-5:30 PM----------
    -Xander SchauffeleE-5:40 PM----------
    -Justin ThomasE-5:40 PM----------

