Sentry Tournament of Champions

Matt Kuchar's birdie at the 17th hole just guaranteed a Presidents Cup victory for the United States. The Americans headed into the final day two points behind, but the U.S. rallied behind captain Tiger Woods to win the Cup.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Lanto Griffin
|-3
|-3
|10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2
|Joaquin Niemann
|-2
|-2
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T3
|Jim Herman
|-1
|-1
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T3
|Sebastian Munoz
|-1
|-1
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T3
|Cameron Champ
|-1
|-1
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T3
|Max Homa
|-1
|-1
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T3
|Patrick Cantlay
|-1
|-1
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T8
|Tyler Duncan
|E
|E
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T8
|Matthew Wolff
|E
|E
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T8
|Adam Long
|E
|E
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T8
|Nate Lashley
|E
|E
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T8
|Ryan Palmer
|E
|E
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T8
|Dustin Johnson
|E
|E
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T8
|Corey Conners
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T8
|Matt Kuchar
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T8
|Rickie Fowler
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T17
|Brendon Todd
|+1
|+1
|10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T17
|Graeme McDowell
|+1
|+1
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T17
|Dylan Frittelli
|+1
|+1
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T17
|J.B. Holmes
|+1
|+1
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T17
|Sung Kang
|+1
|+1
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T17
|J.T. Poston
|+1
|+1
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T23
|Martin Trainer
|+2
|+2
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T23
|Collin Morikawa
|+2
|+2
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T23
|Keith Mitchell
|+2
|+2
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|26
|Kevin Na
|+3
|+3
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|-
|Gary Woodland
|E
|-
|5:10 PM
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|-
|Jon Rahm
|E
|-
|5:10 PM
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|-
|Patrick Reed
|E
|-
|5:20 PM
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|-
|Kevin Kisner
|E
|-
|5:20 PM
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|-
|Chez Reavie
|E
|-
|5:30 PM
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|-
|Paul Casey
|E
|-
|5:30 PM
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|-
|Xander Schauffele
|E
|-
|5:40 PM
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|-
|Justin Thomas
|E
|-
|5:40 PM
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
There are three matches left on the course. For the U.S. to win the Presidents Cup, they just need a half point. They trail in two matches and are tied in one. This event has not been boring, so it makes sense that the finish wouldn't be boring either.
Some of those American flags are disappearing from the leaderboard at the Presidents Cup. This is getting more and more interesting. Could be a wild final nine holes in each of these matches.