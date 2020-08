Sun. is the 30th anniv. of the Americans with Disabilities Act - the ADA led to Casey Martin winning the right to use a golf cart. The PGA turned down his 1997 request & he prevailed in three courts, including the Supreme in 2001. Martin, 48, is the head coach at Oregon. He has a debilitating & incurable circulatory disease in his leg & a recent accident might necessitate amputation. For more on his legal struggle, see: https://www.espn.com/espn/otl/news/story?id=6561119.