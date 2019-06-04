PGA Tour adds Bermuda event to fall schedule

HAMILTON, Bermuda -- The PGA Tour is going to Bermuda for the first time with a new tournament that adds to the fall schedule.

The Bermuda Championship will be played Oct. 31 through Nov. 3 at Port Royal. It will be held the same week as the HSBC Champions, a World Golf Championship event in Shanghai.

Previously, the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi was held the same week as the HSBC Champions. That tournament now has its own date with full FedEx Cup points.

The Bermuda Tourism Authority has signed a five-year agreement for the tournament to be played through 2023.

The last time PGA Tour players were in Bermuda on official business was for the PGA Grand Slam of Golf, which was only for the major champions of that year. It was held at Mid Ocean 2007-08, then at Port Royal until the event ended in 2014.