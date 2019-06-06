Tiger grouped with Spieth, Rose in US Open

Tiger Woods will be grouped with fellow U.S. Open champions Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth for the first two rounds at Pebble Beach next week.

They will tee off at 5:09 p.m. ET on Thursday and 11:24 a.m. Friday.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka tees off at 4:47 p.m. along with reigning Open champion Francesco Molinari and the winner of last year's U.S. Amateur -- played at Pebble Beach -- Victor Hovland.

Koepka will be attempting to win his third straight U.S. Open following victories in 2017 at Erin Hills and last year at Shinnecock Hills. He will be attempting to become the first player since Scotland's Willie Anderson in 1903, 1904 and 1905 to win the U.S. Open three straight years.

Tiger Woods, who won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in 2000, will be paired with Jordan Spieth (left) and Justin Rose. Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Other groups of note are Rory McIlroy, Marc Leishman and Jon Rahm (10:51 a.m. ET, 10th tee); Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and Si Woo Kim (11:02 a.m. ET); Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Kisner (11:02 a.m ET, 10th tee).

Past U.S .Open champions Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell are grouped with Phil Mickelson - who has been a runner-up a record six times (11:13 a.m. ET 10th tee). And Webb Simpson, Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar (4:47 p.m. ET).

This will be the sixth U.S. Open to be staged at Pebble Beach, where McDowell won in 2010. Woods set a record when he won by 15 strokes at Pebble Beach in 2000.

Woods will be making his third start since winning the Masters in April. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship and tied for ninth last week at the Memorial Tournament.

Koepka, who won the PGA Championship last month for his fourth major title, is playing for the first time since that victory at the RBC Canadian Open.