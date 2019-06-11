DJ or Koepka: Our experts go big with their U.S. Open predictions

All the talk leading into this U.S. Open is the lack of length at Pebble Beach. Overpowering the place is not an option. Still, two big hitters' names kept coming up over and over. Take a look for yourself as we predict who will win this week.

Matt Barrie, ESPN

Winner: Rory McIlroy

Why he'll win: It's probably dumb not picking Mr. Majors, Brooks Koepka. However, equally as stupid would be ignoring McIlroy's complete domination in Canada this past week. We've been waiting since The Players to see him put together four days of dominant golf. He did so at the RBC, shooting his lowest tournament score ever on the PGA Tour. That swagger and swing heads to Pebble Beach, where he will win his second U.S. Open.

David Bearman, ESPN Chalk

Winner: Dustin Johnson

Why he'll win: As much as I want and should pick Brooks Koepka, it's hard to overlook how well Johnson has done at Pebble Beach. Seven top 10s, including two wins (2009-10) and a runner-up in 2018. He also held the 54-hole lead the last time the U.S. Open was at Pebble, before fading to T-8. What I really like about DJ's chances this week is his recent results at majors. He has only one title (2016 U.S. Open), but he finished T-2 and second in the first two majors this year and has finished in the top 4 of four of the past five U.S. Opens.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Collins, ESPN.com

Winner: Brooks Koepka

Why he'll win: Did you see the video he did with Joe Buck calling him "Jim"? As fun as it was, a reference to Buck calling Koepka's girlfriend by the wrong name when he won in 2017, it also showed he still has that chip on his shoulder. Brooks still feeling slighted means Brooks winning three U.S. Opens in a row. When that happens, expect the Tiger Woods comparisons to reach a fever pitch for The Open in July.

Michael Eaves, ESPN

Winner: Dustin Johnson

Why he'll win: He has played well at Pebble Beach in the past (held a 3-shot lead entering final round of 2010 U.S. Open), and he's getting tired of his friend Brooks Koepka running away from him in the major championship category.

Chris Fallica, ESPN Stats & Information

Winner: Rickie Fowler

Why he'll win: After three runners-up and eight top-5 finishes in majors, the list of near-misses continues to grow. But Fowler is too good of a player to not break through at some point. His putting is among the best on the Tour. With most seemingly focused on Koepka, Rory, DJ and Tiger, it wouldn't surprise me at all if this is the week Fowler loses the best player not to win a major label.

Charlotte Gibson, ESPN The Magazine

Winner: Dustin Johnson

Why he'll win: I'm not going to lie, I thought about picking Brooks Koepka. His confidence right now is undeniable. But then I remembered that no one in the field has the kind of history at Pebble Beach like Johnson. After two runner-up finishes in the first two majors of this year, it's DJ's time to take the victory. I'm just praying that the ghosts of the 2010 U.S. Open don't find him Sunday.

Mike Golic, ESPN

Winner: Dustin Johnson

Why he'll win: He'll make up for the mistakes in 2010 and he has that history at Pebble Beach.

Mike Greenberg, ESPN

Winner: Brooks Koepka

Why he'll win: Because while I would love nothing more than to see Phil Mickelson finally win this thing, I can't see how anyone who has been paying attention would expect Koepka to be anything less than sensational at Pebble Beach.

Bob Harig, ESPN.com

Winner: Dustin Johnson

Why he'll win: He has to win another big one, doesn't he? So many chances, including here at Pebble Beach in 2010. And Chambers Bay. Shinnecock. Runner-up finishes in each of the first two major championships this year. Johnson likes Pebble Beach. It's time.

Peter Lawrence-Riddell, ESPN.com

Winner: Jordan Spieth

Why he'll win: I definitely don't feel great about this one, but he's playing better and it just seems as if he's due to be a factor in a major (and yes, I know he finished T-3 at the PGA, but he was never really in the mix to win). With driver not being in play on a lot of holes, Pebble should be a good course for him. And even though it's way different, he has won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (2017), so that should give him some confidence. Aside from winning in 2015 at Chambers Bay, Spieth's record in the U.S. Open isn't great, but this week sets up well for him as he looks to add his fourth career major. If his putting can hold up on the weekend, he'll be a factor on Sunday.

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com

Winner: Brooks Koepka

Why he'll win: Koepka knows the odds and history are stacked against him as he tries to win a third consecutive U.S. Open title, which hasn't been done since Scottish immigrant Willie Anderson won three straight in 1903-05. Koepka wouldn't have it any other way. The four-time major champion's mental approach on golf's biggest stage is better than anyone else on Tour, and he's not going to change the recipe that helped him win back-to-back U.S. Opens and PGA Championships. He won't have as much of an advantage off the tee at Pebble Beach as he did at Erin Hill and Shinnecock, but he's going to be more accurate in hitting long irons into fairways, so he should be more accurate.

Andy North, ESPN

Winner: Dustin Johnson

Why he'll win: He was great for three days in 2010. He's ready to win another major.

Ian O'Connor, ESPN.com

Winner: Brooks Koepka

Why he'll win: I just don't see a good reason to pick against him. Over the past two years he has won his major starts at an absurd 50% clip, and he was probably one wayward swing away from beating Tiger at the Masters. It took only 114 years, but Willie Anderson's U.S. Open three-peat is about to be matched.

Nick Pietruszkiewicz, ESPN.com

Winner: Tiger Woods

Why he'll win: Aside from the fact that I picked him to win two majors this year and he needs another? Well, this is a different ballpark than Bethpage Black. You cannot beat Pebble Beach into submission. This place, this week, will require thought, creativity and precision. Woods' mind is still stronger that anyone else in the field. His iron game is exact. Now, then, it comes down to the putter. He did a lot of studying around Pebble Beach's small greens during his practice rounds. He's ready.

Scott Van Pelt, ESPN

Winner: Dustin Johnson

Why he'll win: Way too good to only have one major. Loves Pebble but wasn't ready in 2010. It's 2019. Years are getting away from him. Time to grab another.

Kevin Van Valkenburg, ESPN The Magazine

Winner: Brooks Koepka

Why he'll win: I'm giddy at the prospect that people are already saying they think Pebble Beach is going to neutralize him somehow. It's just playing right into Koepka's hands. You know what's a great setup for Koepka? Any setup on earth. I think Rory McIlroy nuking the field last week is actually better for Brooks than it is for Rory. Hearing people talk about how McIlroy is poised to challenge him will annoy Koepka just enough that it will reignite his fire, and he'll bring home a third straight national championship.

Trey Wingo, ESPN

Winner: Phil Mickelson

Why he'll win: There are reasons for optimism about Tiger Woods with his history there and after his final round at The Memorial. It's impossible not to say Brooks Koepka, who's batting .500 in his past eight majors played AND he's the two-time defending champion. But this is not a title that people three-peat. So let's go with the best story. At long last Phil Mickelson gets the one major that has eluded him at the site where he won earlier this year.