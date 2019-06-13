Sabbatini gets U.S. Open's first ace since 2014

Put Rory Sabbatini down for a 1.

Sabbatini made the first hole-in-one at the U.S. Open since 2014 when he aced the 202-yard 12th hole at Pebble Beach.

Playing a neon yellow ball, he hit an iron onto the green, where the ball bounced hard twice, then clanged into the hole.

It was the eighth U.S. Open ace at Pebble and the 45th in tournament history. The last came from Zach Johnson on No. 9 at Pinehurst in 2014.

Sabbatini joins Johnny Miller (1982) as the only players with a hole-in-one on No. 12 in a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

It's his second ace on the PGA Tour, with the other coming at the 2012 Travelers.