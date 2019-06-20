Kaymer impresses at BMW international Open

Martin Kaymer gave the home fans something to shout about despite stormy weather disrupting first-round proceedings at the BMW International Open in Munich.

Heavy rain and a threat of lightning saw play suspeneded for three hours at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried Thursday afternoon, before darkness curtailed the day's play just after 9 p.m. local time.

Thirty-three players are still to complete their first round.

Germany Kaymer, a two-time Major champion, made five birdies in an opening round of 67 to sit five under par and one shot off leader Andrea Pavan, who struck a season-best round of 66 to sit atop the leaderboard.

England's Martin Wilson also made 67, while compatriot Lee Westwood is a shot further back at four under alongside Jeff Winther. They sit ahead of a group of 14 players at three under.

"As a German it's rare that we have these chances," Kaymer told the European Tour's official website. "If you're from Great Britain or America, you play many tournaments in those countries. It's also a little bit tricky. You know this will happen because I've played here for 15 years or so, it leads to a little adjustment on the first few holes, but it's very fun.

"I didn't make many major mistakes. I played solid -- I didn't play great, but I played solid."