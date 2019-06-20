Battling hand injury, Wie emotional after 84

SHASTA, Minn. -- Michelle Wie started the week with a sense of cautious optimism at the KPMG PGA Championship, but ended her final round Thursday in tears after an opening round of 12-over 84 at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

Plagued by an injury in her right hand that has allowed her only two starts on the LPGA Tour this season, Wie spoke briefly about her round with a few reporters huddling around the clubhouse as rain swept through.

"It was kind of a little foolish to think that I would shoot really well ... at Hazeltine," said Wie, mentioning that she had only started hitting balls again last week. "It's a tough golf course, but I'm really, really happy that I played."

Wie mentioned she felt "a lot of joy" returning to compete, but added that her recovery from an injury she suffered two years ago in a car accident is "just going to take time."

"I've got to be patient and, thankfully, I have all afternoon to get warm again and take care of my wrist," she said.

Michelle Wie watches her tee shot on the 15th hole during Thursday's first-round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Course. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

When asked how she planned to balance her happiness to be back against the reality of her injury, Wie admitted that it is a difficult thing to do.

"It's just one of those situations where I'm not, you know, I'm not entirely sure how much more I have left in me, so even on the bad days, I'm just like trying to take time to enjoy it -- but it's tough."

At that point, Wie broke into tears and headed for the parking lot.

Wie's round produced three bogeys on the front nine and a quadruple-7 on the par-3 eighth hole to turn at 6-over 43.

She managed to make two birdies on the back nine, but three bogeys and two double-bogeys rendered a 41 on the incoming nine. That placed her one shot out of last place after the morning rounds.