        <
        >

          Sucher part of six-way tie atop Travelers at 64

          7:53 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CROMWELL, Conn. -- Zack Sucher made a 9-foot birdie putt in the last group of the day on the par-4 18th for a 6-under 64 and a share of the first-round lead on a rainy Thursday at the Travelers Championship.

          Ryan Armour, Bronson Burgoon, Mackenzie Hughes, Abraham Ancer, and Kyoung-Hoon Lee matched Sucher at TPC River Highlands. Lee had his lowest round on the PGA Tour.

          Paul Casey, who gave up a four-shot lead in the final round a year ago, was among six players who shot 65.

          Defending champion Bubba Watson opened with a 69 in his bid for his fourth Travelers title. Two-time champion Phil Mickelson shot a 67, and Brooks Koepka, coming off his runner-up finish in the U.S. Open, had a 71.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices