          Kaymer maintains lead in Germany with 66

          Martin Kaymer sits 83rd in the European Tour, having not won a tournament since his 2014 US Open victory. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
          12:26 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Martin Kaymer continued his impressive form to stay out in front at the BMW International Open on Friday.

          Kaymer got off to a shaky start, making two birdies and two bogeys to remain even par through the first four holes.

          The German then went up a gear on the back nine, making five birdies, including a chip in from the bunker on 12 and a birdie on the final hole, on his way to carding a 66 and to take his overall score to 11 under.

          South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who is yet to win a European Tour event, shot a tournament-low 65 to sit 9 under par and two shots off the lead.

          Bezuidenhout first had to play four holes to complete a first-round 70 due to heavy rain delaying play on Day 1.

          Finland's Kim Koivu trails behind in third, making seven birdies to take his overall score to 8 under.

          England's Matthew Fitzpatrick sailed his way back into contention following a disappointing opening round of 1 over. Fitzpatrick got off to a fast start, making birdies at five of the first nine holes to end the day six shots off the lead.

          Italy's Edoardo Molinari shot a 67 to sit 5 under par along with local favourite Max Schmitt, England's Lee Westwood and four other players.

