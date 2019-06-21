Kaymer maintains lead in Germany with 66

Martin Kaymer continued his impressive form to stay out in front at the BMW International Open on Friday.

Kaymer got off to a shaky start, making two birdies and two bogeys to remain even par through the first four holes.

The German then went up a gear on the back nine, making five birdies, including a chip in from the bunker on 12 and a birdie on the final hole, on his way to carding a 66 and to take his overall score to 11 under.

South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who is yet to win a European Tour event, shot a tournament-low 65 to sit 9 under par and two shots off the lead.

Bezuidenhout first had to play four holes to complete a first-round 70 due to heavy rain delaying play on Day 1.

Finland's Kim Koivu trails behind in third, making seven birdies to take his overall score to 8 under.

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick sailed his way back into contention following a disappointing opening round of 1 over. Fitzpatrick got off to a fast start, making birdies at five of the first nine holes to end the day six shots off the lead.

Italy's Edoardo Molinari shot a 67 to sit 5 under par along with local favourite Max Schmitt, England's Lee Westwood and four other players.